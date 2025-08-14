Sharon Stone says she and her family 'wouldn't have survived' without 'middle American' values

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary actress Sharon Stone says she owes her and her family’s survival to "wholesome, middle American values."

The "Basic Instinct" star joined NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Wednesday, telling the host that "grounded moral values" shaped her life — and the lives of her three adopted sons.

"I wouldn’t have survived," Stone said. "I wouldn’t be a sober, healthy working mom who was able to take three adopted kids — which is just different, let’s just say — and do it by myself, with the help of wonderful nannies, if I didn’t come from grounded moral values."

SHARON STONE TOOK JOAN COLLINS' ADVICE TO AVOID DOING 2 THINGS AFTER 40

Meyers marveled at how Stone, who grew up in the small town of Meadville, Pennsylvania, went on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1980s and 1990s. Born in 1958 to working-class parents, Stone said the lessons from her hometown have stayed with her.

"I ended up raising three unbelievably wonderful young men because I started out with wholesome, middle American values," she said.

Stone, whose new film "Nobody 2" hits U.S. theaters Friday, lamented that modern society often takes those values for granted.

"And now we’re in a place where these values are being considered incidental," she said. "They aren’t."

SHARON STONE, 66, RECREATES ‘BASIC INSTINCT’ SCENE IN RACY LINGERIE AND HEELS

She explained that her values kept her and her three sons grounded during challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve been in difficult climates," Stone said. "My kids were off school during COVID. We all went through this. Our kids are online, and then they are confused about their value systems. You know, it’s been a complicated period to raise children."

Stone said a recent red carpet event was a moment of pride for her family.

"I called them all last night, and we were all talking about it," she said. "I just tell each one of them how proud I was of them because I looked at them as individuals in that picture."

She described her children as "grounded, centered, handsome" and "organized," adding, "I was so proud of them."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

While Stone praised "middle American values" this week, she has been openly critical of the political choice many Americans made in 2024.

Just weeks after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Stone told reporters at the Torino Film Festival in Italy that the victory showed how the country was in "the midst of adolescence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Adolescence is very arrogant," she said. "Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naive and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence."