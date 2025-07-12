Bondi says all charges against doctor who allegedly destroyed COVID vaccines have been dropped

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Saturday that charges against a doctor accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines and giving children fake shots at their parents’ request have been dropped.

"At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore," Bondi wrote on X. "Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so. He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today."

Moore, whose trial got underway Monday, was facing decades in prison for allegedly destroying more than $28,000 in COVID-19 vaccines and fraudulently completing and distributing hundreds of vaccination record cards.

The Utah-based plastic surgeon was indicted by a federal grand jury in January 2023.

FBI'S DAN BONGINO THINKING OF RESIGNING AFTER CLASH WITH AG PAM BONDI OVER EPSTEIN FILES: SOURCE

Prosecutors say Moore and his three co-defendants ran a scheme out of Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah Inc. to "defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said she was writing a letter to the Justice Department to urge it to drop charges against Moore.

"This man is a hero, not a criminal," she contended on X. "The charges were filed under Biden’s DOJ, not Trump."

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also praised Moore on X in April, writing, "Dr. Moore deserves a medal for his courage and his commitment to healing!"

Greene thanked Bondi on Saturday.

"Thank you AG Pam Bondi for dropping the WRONGFUL charges against Dr. Kirk Moore!" she wrote on X. "We can never again allow our government to turn tyrannical under our watch. Thankfully, as soon as I told Pam Bondi about Dr. Moore’s case she swiftly moved to drop the charges against him. This is a big win!"

Bondi wrote that getting the charges against Moore dropped would not have been possible without Greene, "who brought this case to my attention. She has been a warrior for Dr. Moore and for ending the weaponization of government."

Bondi's actions come as some supporters of President Trump are calling for her resignation after the Justice Department and FBI on Sunday released a joint review that ended theories about an alleged Jeffrey Epstein client list, concluding there was no such list detailing the names of the world's elite who allegedly took part in Epstein's history as a sexual predator.

PROSECUTORS TIED TO JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT CASES FIRED BY JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: REPORTS

The DOJ also concluded the disgraced financier committed suicide in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting further sex trafficking charges.

Public outrage ensued after the release of a prison surveillance video that the administration used to prove that no one entered Epstein's cell in the hours leading up to his death.

The 10-hour video, though, has one minute missing, which has fueled conspiracy theories that the administration is participating in a cover-up involving Epstein's death.

"President Trump is proud of Attorney General Bondi’s efforts to execute his Make America Safe Again agenda, restore the integrity of the Department of Justice, and bring justice to victims of crime. The continued fixation on sowing division in President Trump’s Cabinet is baseless and unfounded in reality," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt siad.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is also considering resigning over the Justice Department's handling of the Epstein files after a heated argument with Bondi this week, a source told Fox News Digital this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bongino has not been seen in his office since Wednesday, a source said, adding he has yet to make a final decision about his future.

Fox News' Amanda Macias, David Spunt and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.