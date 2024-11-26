SEAN HANNITY: Truth and common sense are making a comeback

Fox News host Sean Hannity explains why he's grateful for President-elect Donald Trump's win in his opening monologue Tuesday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The madness, the suffering will soon be over. So this year, as we head into Thanksgiving, well, you can be grateful and thankful that our country's illegal immigration crisis, you know, that allows terrorists and murderers and rapists and cartels and gang members, all caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, is about to come to an end. I'm grateful for that. And as for the flow of deadly fentanyl into the country, Donald Trump is vowing to cut it off right at the source. That means China. The president-elect now threatening to levy even more tariffs against China if the communist regime does not stop producing and shipping the fentanyl to Mexico and other places into North America.

At the same time, Donald Trump is also promising to tackle rising prices right here at home. As all of you know, the primary driver of inflation has been government spending. Biden's lavish expenditures over the past four years, it has destroyed household wealth, making almost everything unaffordable. You pay more for everything you buy in every store you go to. For example, the total cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is now up nearly 20% over 2019. From housing to food to transportation, the cost of everything has got to come down. Thankfully, Donald Trump is planning to make America more affordable again through several key measures.

…

Truth is making a comeback. Common sense is making a comeback. Government tithing will not make their planet healthier. Windmills don't reduce pollution. Paper straws. I hate them. They do nothing to save planet Earth. Nuclear energy? It is clean. It is effective. Natural gas? It is clean. It is abundant.

There is nothing wrong with your gas stove, and you should be able to buy the car of your choice, eat the food that you like, have the refrigerator, air conditioner, washer and dryer that you want and live your life without compromise.