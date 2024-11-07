Retailers announce 'inflation-free' Thanksgiving dinner deals

Major retailers across the United States have announced Thanksgiving dinner bundles in an attempt to help customers save money on holiday gatherings.

Aldi, Walmart, Sam's Club, BJ's Wholesale Club and Target are among the chains that have already announced deals.

Target is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for four for $20, which the company says is $5 less than the same bundle cost last year.

Items include a frozen basted turkey from Target's private Good & Gather brand; a five-pound bag of russet potatoes; a can of Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom soup, Del Monte cut green beans and Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce; a jar of Heinz roasted turkey gravy; and a six-ounce box of Stove Top stuffing mix for turkey.

The frozen turkeys will vary based on size, Target said, but will have a maximum price of $12.64.

Aldi, a discount grocery store, has a similar Thanksgiving shopping list this year that it says is the cheapest it has been in five years.

"The Aldi Thanksgiving shopping list includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac & cheese, stuffing – plus the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie," according to an Oct. 16 news release from the company.

Aldi CEO Jason Hart said the company is "focused on finding ways to deliver the lowest possible prices for our customers – and this Thanksgiving is no different."

"We worked hard this Thanksgiving to deliver the best value and quality products, so everyone can enjoy a traditional meal with family and friends without having to scale back," he said.

Sam's Club and Walmart also have Thanksgiving deals this year.

Sam's Club, the membership-based warehouse store owned by Walmart, has a Thanksgiving meal for $100 that will feed a family of 10, the company said in a news release.

This fully cooked meal can be delivered in under three hours, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Sam's Club.

The meal includes a hickory smoked turkey, rolls, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash and a "cranberry crunch salad."

Each of the items is from Sam's Club's Member's Mark private label.

Walmart is offering an "inflation-free Thanksgiving meal" priced at under $7 per person, the company said in an Oct. 17 release. This is lower than last year's meal, Walmart said.

The Thanksgiving meal deal is "jam-packed with all its customers' holiday favorites," including a turkey, sides and desserts, the release said.

"This year's meal features 29 items and serves eight people for less than $7 per person," the release said.

Walmart said customers can also buy a meal basket for someone else or donate one to the Salvation Army.

"Customers can input their friend or family's address into Walmart.com, and an entire Thanksgiving meal can be delivered straight to their door or ready for pickup at their local Walmart," the release said.

BJ's Wholesale Club members who spend $150 in one transaction between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14 will receive a coupon for a free Butterball turkey, the company said in an Oct. 31 news release.

Customers will be able to collect their turkeys starting Nov. 16, the release said.

