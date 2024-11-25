Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

This Thanksgiving, nearly 35% of Americans surveyed are turned off by turkey

Popular alternatives are duck, ham, oysters, says butcher shop owner

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Dr. Siegel's food safety tips for Thanksgiving dinner Video

Dr. Siegel's food safety tips for Thanksgiving dinner

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel joins 'Fox & Friends' to give his tips on having a safe and healthy Thanksgiving.

A new survey shows that nearly 35% of Americans consider turkey to be their least favorite food on Thanksgiving.

The survey, conducted by vacation website The Vacationer, polled 1,042 American adults, asking which traditional Thanksgiving foods they dislike.

Turkey ranked at the top of the list, followed by stuffing/dressing (about 32%) and ham (nearly 32%).

BRINE YOUR THANKSGIVING TURKEY IN THIS FOR GOLDEN SKIN: 'DRIPPING WITH JUICE'

About 12% of those surveyed said they liked all the dishes listed.

Read on for a complete list of the most disliked traditional Thanksgiving foods, according to this survey.

turkey

Turkey is a traditional Thanksgiving dish, but nearly 35% of Americans who participated in a new survey say it's their least favorite food.  (iStock)

Most disliked Thanksgiving foods, according to new survey

1. Turkey (34.84%)

2. Stuffing/dressing (32.05%)

3. Ham (31.67%)

4. Sweet potatoes or yams (29.17%)

5. Cranberry sauce (28.89%)

6. Green bean casserole (22.94%)

7. Mashed potatoes (22.17%)

8. Coleslaw (22.17%)

9. Pumpkin pie (21.50%)

10. Carrots (16.31%)

11. Macaroni and cheese (15.93%)

12. Corn (14.68%)

13. Apple pie (13.72%)

And then some people replied, "None of these. I like them all" (12.38%).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The results of the survey were analyzed by Eric Jones, an assistant professor of mathematics at Rowan College of South Jersey.

A turkey with stuffing is being carved.

Stuffing and dressing is the second-most disliked traditional Thanksgiving dish among Americans surveyed. (iStock)

More Americans turning to turkey substitutes is no surprise to Tyler Thomas, owner of Yard Bull Meats in Roanoke, Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We are taking a lot of orders for standing rib roasts, plenty of other beef roasts, pork roasts," he told WFXR, the Fox affiliate in Roanoke.

"We've got a couple of pork crown roasts coming down the pipe."

Close-up of woman's hands setting the table, serving roast duck for Christmas dinner.

Duck has become a popular alternative to turkey on Thanksgiving, according to a butcher shop owner in Virginia. (iStock)

Thomas told WFXR that duck, ham and oysters have become popular alternatives.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Fox News Digital reached out to The Vacationer and Jones seeking comment on the study.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 