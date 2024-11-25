This Thanksgiving, nearly 35% of Americans surveyed are turned off by turkey

A new survey shows that nearly 35% of Americans consider turkey to be their least favorite food on Thanksgiving.

The survey, conducted by vacation website The Vacationer, polled 1,042 American adults, asking which traditional Thanksgiving foods they dislike.

Turkey ranked at the top of the list, followed by stuffing/dressing (about 32%) and ham (nearly 32%).

About 12% of those surveyed said they liked all the dishes listed.

Read on for a complete list of the most disliked traditional Thanksgiving foods, according to this survey.

Most disliked Thanksgiving foods, according to new survey

1. Turkey (34.84%)

2. Stuffing/dressing (32.05%)

3. Ham (31.67%)

4. Sweet potatoes or yams (29.17%)

5. Cranberry sauce (28.89%)

6. Green bean casserole (22.94%)

7. Mashed potatoes (22.17%)

8. Coleslaw (22.17%)

9. Pumpkin pie (21.50%)

10. Carrots (16.31%)

11. Macaroni and cheese (15.93%)

12. Corn (14.68%)

13. Apple pie (13.72%)

And then some people replied, "None of these. I like them all" (12.38%).

The results of the survey were analyzed by Eric Jones, an assistant professor of mathematics at Rowan College of South Jersey.

More Americans turning to turkey substitutes is no surprise to Tyler Thomas, owner of Yard Bull Meats in Roanoke, Virginia.

"We are taking a lot of orders for standing rib roasts, plenty of other beef roasts, pork roasts," he told WFXR, the Fox affiliate in Roanoke.

"We've got a couple of pork crown roasts coming down the pipe."

Thomas told WFXR that duck, ham and oysters have become popular alternatives.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Vacationer and Jones seeking comment on the study.