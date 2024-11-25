President-elect Trump appoints three key positions in White House offices

President-elect Trump announced three key appointments to White House offices on Monday, including two who served during his first term.

The announcement included the appointment of James Braid, who will return to the White House as the deputy assistant to the president and director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

Braid worked in legislative affairs at the Office of Management and Budget during Trump’s first term, and since then he has served as the lead policy staffer for Vice President-elect JD Vance in the U.S. Senate.

Braid has also served as chief of staff for multiple members of Congress, and has taken on several other senior policy roles on Capitol Hill since 2015.

Trump also announced Alex Latcham will return to the White House as the deputy assistant to the president and director of the Office of Public Liaison.

Latcham previously served as special assistant to the president and deputy political director during Trump’s first term.

For the past eight years, Latcham served Trump as a senior deputy political director for his campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

The third person to be appointed is Matt Brasseaux, who will serve as deputy assistant to the president and director of the Office of Public Affairs.

Brasseaux worked as a deputy political director for the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee in 2024.

He also served as a regional political director for the Republican National Committee and campaign manager for now-Gov. Joe Lombardo in Nevada.