©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump calls on The New York Times to apologize for 'getting years of Trump coverage wrong'

Trump wrote, 'WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Donald Trump says the ‘failing New York Times’ is ‘totally corrupt’ in scathing interview Video

Donald Trump says the ‘failing New York Times’ is ‘totally corrupt’ in scathing interview

‘MediaBuzz’ host Howard Kurtz sits down with former President Donald Trump to discuss ‘fake news,’ fact-checking and its potential impact.

President-elect Donald Trump called on The New York Times to "apologize" on Tuesday and said the outlet got "years" of coverage about him "so wrong."

"Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of ‘Trump' coverage so wrong. They write such phony ‘junk,’ knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

He also appeared to call out Maggie Haberman, a senior political correspondent at the New York Times, who has focused much of her reporting on the president-elect. 

"They do no fact checking, because facts don’t matter to them. I don’t believe I’ve had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?" Trump continued.

President-elect Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Allison Robbert-Pool/Getty Images)

NYT ADVICE COLUMN PONDERS HOW DEMOCRATS SHOULD DEAL WITH TRUMP-SUPPORTING FAMILY MEMBERS

Fox News Digital has reached out to The New York Times for comment.

Ahead of the election, Trump spoke to Fox News' Howard Kurtz and the then-presidential candidate also criticized The New York Times. 

"The New York Times is totally, in my opinion, corrupt," he said. 

The outlet came under fire on social media for a fact-check of RFK Jr.'s claim that Froot Loops uses different ingredients in their U.S. product versus their Canadian product.

"Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version," the Times' report read. "But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots while the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, a lab-made chemical that is used 'for freshness,' according to the ingredient label."

RFK Jr and Trump

Former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President-elect Donald Trump, shake hands during a campaign rally in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 23. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images))

According to a statement given to The Washington Post by Kennedy spokesperson, Stefanie Spear, Kennedy was referring to the differences in food dyes in the American and Canadian versions of the cereal.

The NYT's fact-check, which seemed to prove rather than disprove Kennedy's point about artificial ingredients being included in the U.S. version of the cereal, drew critics to mock the paper.

Podcast host Joe Rogan offered commentary on the fact-check during one of his shows.

"The fact check is so dumb because the fact check says it's not correct, they have the same ingredients… except for these harmful chemicals," he said. "That’s the New York f---ing Times."

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.