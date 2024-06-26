SEAN HANNITY: The pro-Biden moderators have done everything they can to set Biden up for success

Fox News host Sean Hannity previews the upcoming CNN Presidential Debate in his opening monologue on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: So what are the odds that fake news CNN will be pro-Biden and biased? Well, we actually have a poll… As of now, by the way, we put it up during my radio show, over 90% so far, of those voting, believe there's a 100% chance that fake news CNN will favorite Joe Biden. Huh, who [would have] thought of it?

WHICH DONALD TRUMP WILL SHOW UP AT THURSDAY NIGHT'S CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE?

I sincerely hope, and I mean this, for the sake of the country, that I'm wrong and somehow, some way, fake Jake, fake Dana, conduct a fair and balanced debate. The odds, I would argue, are low between the format of tomorrow's contest, the pro-Biden moderators, the liberal producers of fake news CNN. Biden? They've done everything they can do to set him up for success. Never mind, probably cases of Red Bull. But will he also get another boost in the form of that caffeinated pill or that Red Bull or something stronger? We'll never know, because Biden is refusing to take a drug test. But if he comes out to the debate stage hyper-caffeinated or jacked-up-Joe, like the State of the Union where he screamed and yelled the entire speech in record time, it'll be obvious to the American people watching. That will also be problematic for Joe.

Now, with the exception of his insane State of the Union speech, Joe Biden has been practically comatose for months. He stares off into space. We played the videos over and over. He forgets where to stand. He freezes up, struggles with names, struggles with dates. Basic tasks are often difficult for Joe. So if he debates with energy and vigor that we usually don't see, just know that's not usual, Joe.

Anyway, the president's day-to-day is pretty pathetic at this point. He wakes up late, goes to bed early. Most days he participates in no more than one public event. But while Joe Biden sleeps, his radical staff is trying to transform our country into something pretty scary.