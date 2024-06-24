Upset CNN host cuts off Trump spokeswoman for criticizing network debate moderators: 'I'm going to stop this'

A visibly miffed CNN host Kasie Hunt abruptly ended her interview with a Trump campaign spokeswoman on Monday after she criticized her colleagues Dana Bash and Jake Tapper as being biased against her boss.

"That’s why President Trump is knowingly going into a hostile environment on this very network, on CNN, with debate moderators who have made their opinions about him very well known over the past eight years. And their biased coverage of him," campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, previewing the debate on Thursday between Trump and President Biden.

Bash and Tapper will co-moderate the highly anticipated debate, and Hunt wasn't pleased to hear them get criticized.

"So I‘ll just say my colleagues, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, have acquitted themselves as professionals as they have covered campaigns and interviewed candidates from all sides of the aisle. I‘ll also say that if you talk to analysts of previous debates, that if you’re attacking the moderators, you’re usually losing," Hunt responded.

After Hunt tried to steer the conversation back to the debate, Leavitt told Hunt that it would take just five minutes to research Tapper and his commentary on the former president.

"Ma'am, I'm going to stop this interview if you're going to continue to attack my colleagues," Hunt said.

After Leavitt argued she was stating facts about Bash and Tapper, Hunt cut the interview off, her voice rising as she went back to the panel.

"I would like to talk about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, whom you work for," Hunt said. When Leavitt continued, Hunt signaled to cut her off.

"I'm sorry, guys, we're going to come back out to the panel," Hunt said. "Karoline, thank you very much for your time. You are welcome to come back at any point. She is welcome to come back and speak about Donald Trump, and Donald Trump will have equal time to Joe Biden when they both join us later this week in Atlanta for this debate."

Hunt turned to her CNN panel after the clash and said they would continue to see attacks from Trump supporters "on how this debate is conducted."

"As you know, our colleagues Jake and Dana have played a role in our conversations throughout, they have interviewed candidates on both sides," Hunt said.

CNN's John King agreed it was part of the Trump team's strategy.

Both Biden and Trump agreed to the rules of the debate, which include muted microphones outside their speaking time, no live audience, no pre-written notes and no consulting with campaign aides during breaks.

CNN's Van Jones warned on Thursday that any slip-up in the debate would mean "game over" for Biden.

"Because if Biden goes out there and messes up, it’s game over. If he walks out there and a week later he’s lower in the polls, it’s panic in the party," he said. "But if he goes in there and he can handle himself against Donald Trump — a runaway train, a locomotive, a raging bull — then this guy deserves another shot to be president, because that is tough."