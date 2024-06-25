Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

How to watch the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast on the Fox News Channel

Fox News Channel will air the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Programming Note: The Fox News Channel will be airing the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 27.

President Biden and former President Trump are just days away from their first onstage clash of the 2024 election cycle.

The two will face off in Atlanta on Thursday at a debate hosted by CNN — the first time they will meet face to face since their final debate ahead of the 2020 presidential election nearly four years ago.

Americans across the country can tune in to the Fox News Channel from 9:00 p.m. ET to 11:00 p.m. ET to watch the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast. Viewers can also tune into Fox's live coverage before and after the debate for expert analysis.

INSIDERS REVEAL HOW BIDEN, TRUMP ARE PREPPING FOR THE 1ST 2024 PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Biden/Trump split

President Biden, left, and former President Trump. ( Win McNamee/Getty Images/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

HILLARY CLINTON COMPLAINS IT'S ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ TO DEBATE TRUMP, ‘WASTE OF TIME’ TO REFUTE ARGUMENTS

Host Jesse Watters will kick off the CNN Presidential Debate’s preview coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET with chief political anchor Bret Baier. Host Martha MacCallum will take the reins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Sean Hannity will host live from the debate spin room in Atlanta immediately following the debate for analysis and to gauge the public's reaction to what is expected to be a fiery clash. 

Viewers can also log on to Foxnews.com for the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET and follow along with Fox News Digital's live coverage of the debate.

Sean Hannity gesturing

Sean Hannity will host live from the debate spin room in Atlanta immediately following the debate for analysis. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Fox News' Matteo Cina contributed to this report.

