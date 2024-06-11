Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

President Biden appears to freeze at White House Juneteenth event

'Lights are on but no one's home,' the Trump campaign posed on X after President Biden was filmed standing still at a concert

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
President Biden appears to freeze at White House Juneteenth concert Video

President Biden appears to freeze at White House Juneteenth concert

President Biden appeared to freeze while watching a concert at the Juneteenth celebration at the White House on Monday. 

President Biden appeared to freeze during a Juneteenth celebration at the White House on Monday.

Biden, 81, was filmed standing still as stone while those around him, including Vice President Kamala Harris, clapped and danced to a concert featuring gospel singer Kirk Franklin. 

Video shows Biden staring blankly and not moving an inch for about 30 seconds before Philonise Floyd — the brother of George Floyd, whose murder triggered nationwide riots in 2020 — noticed the president and put his arm around him. Biden then smiles as Floyd leans in to say something, and they bump fists after exchanging a few words.

President Biden attends White House Juneteenth celebration

Biden, center, during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 10, 2024. In 2021, Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as the nation's newest Federal holiday. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Why isn't Biden moving?" the Republican National Committee's rapid response account questioned on X. 

"Lights are on but no one's home," the Trump campaign posted.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

More from Politics