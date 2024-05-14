Biden in 'denial' about polls showing him trailing Trump: Report

President Biden is not convinced by recent polls that show he is facing a difficult election fight against former President Trump in November, and neither are many in his orbit.

Some Democrats think Biden's in "denial" about his difficult posture and not taking his position seriously enough, according to Axios.

"The polling data has been wrong all along. How many — you guys do a poll at CNN," Biden told CNN last week. "How many folks you have to call to get one response?"

At a campaign reception event in California on May 10, Biden similarly claimed that the media was covering up polling that showed he was beating Trump.

TRUMP AHEAD OF BIDEN IN THESE KEY SWING STATES: POLL

"While the press doesn't write about it, the momentum is clearly in our favor, with the polls moving towards us and away from Trump," Biden said.

Biden's claims about his dominance in the polls against Trump come despite a batch of recent surveys that increasingly show the incumbent president may be facing an uphill battle in November.

Trump leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup in nearly every battleground state, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan, according to polling from The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College. Biden narrowly led Wisconsin in the survey.

But Biden has continued to tell supporters that he is beating Trump in the polls.

"We run strongest among likely voters in the polling data," Biden reportedly told donors in Washington, according to Axios. "And while the national polls basically have us (among) registered voters up by four, (among) likely voters we're up by more."

"In the last 23 national polls, I've been ahead in 10 of them, Trump has been ahead in eight, and we've been tied in five," Biden said in Florida, per the report.

BIDEN FACING UPHILL BATTLE IN KEY BATTLEGROUND STATES AS DOWN-BALLOT DEMS LEAD: POLL

The inclusion of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in the polls appears to help Trump. In Arizona, the former president takes 42% of the vote to Biden's 33% and Kennedy's 10%, and in Nevada, 41% support Trump, 27% Biden and 12% Kennedy.

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.