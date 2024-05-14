Bill Maher, Bill Burr have tense exchange over Israel: 'Why am I f-----g listening to you?'

Comedians Bill Maher and Bill Burr had a tense exchange over the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, with Burr at one point asking, "Why am I f-----g listening to you" on the topic.

Maher said that college campuses throughout America had people "demonstrating for Hamas" when Burr cut him off during an otherwise cordial episode of Maher’s "Club Random" podcast.

"They were for the Palestinians," Burr said.

"Well, it’s sort of the same cause," Maher shot back, asking "Are you?"

Burr said he was "on the side of the kids," seemingly referring to those in Gaza, which appeared to irk Maher.

"It’s easy to say, ‘I’m for the kids,’" Maher said. "Who’s not for the kids? It comes down to real hard-nosed decisions… Israel got attacked."

"They’re the only country in the world that, they get attacked, and as soon as they counterattack it’s like, ‘Well we gotta stop this s—t now,’" Maher said. "Don’t attack them. There is a very simple solution to all these problems in the Middle East. Stop attacking Israel."

"You just solved it," Burr joked. "Let’s go to Russia and the Ukraine. How do you solve that one, Bill?"

Burr then asked how war is even "still legal" with "all the s—t that’s been canceled" in recent years. Maher offered a real answer, saying it would be impossible to enforce a no-war scenario without going to war over it.

"What would be the sense in making it illegal? That’s really going to stop Putin? No," Maher said.

Burr joked that Putin should do a podcast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hash things out.

"You just solved the Middle East on a podcast," Burr said. "Why can’t they solve what they’re doing on a podcast?"

Maher said, "This is why this is not your thing," drawing a fiery response from Burr.

"It isn’t your thing. It isn’t. You’re like that guy that has a fantasy football team and thinks he’s a f-----g GM. That’s exactly what it is," Burr shot back. "Like, why am I f-----g listening to you like you like you’ve done something? What have you done in Washington? Nothing."

The comedians quickly moved on, and went on to discuss other topics for the remainder of the podcast.