Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Bill Maher, Bill Burr have tense exchange over Israel: 'Why am I f-----g listening to you?'

Burr mocked Maher for thinking he could solve the Middle East

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Bill Maher: Israel has the moral high ground Video

Bill Maher: Israel has the moral high ground

"Real Time" host Bill Maher rejected the medias moral equivalency between Israel on Hamas during a panel discussion about the newly-waged war.

Comedians Bill Maher and Bill Burr had a tense exchange over the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, with Burr at one point asking, "Why am I f-----g listening to you" on the topic.

Maher said that college campuses throughout America had people "demonstrating for Hamas" when Burr cut him off during an otherwise cordial episode of Maher’s "Club Random" podcast

"They were for the Palestinians," Burr said. 

"Well, it’s sort of the same cause," Maher shot back, asking "Are you?"

BILL MAHER SAYS HE WON'T 'GO F---ING NUTS AGAIN' AND 'GET ANXIOUS LIKE A MILLENNIAL' IF TRUMP WINS

During an otherwise cordial episode of Maher’s

Comedians Bill Maher and Bill Burr had a tense exchange over the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict. (Screengrab)

Burr said he was "on the side of the kids," seemingly referring to those in Gaza, which appeared to irk Maher. 

"It’s easy to say, ‘I’m for the kids,’" Maher said. "Who’s not for the kids? It comes down to real hard-nosed decisions… Israel got attacked."

"They’re the only country in the world that, they get attacked, and as soon as they counterattack it’s like, ‘Well we gotta stop this s—t now,’" Maher said. "Don’t attack them. There is a very simple solution to all these problems in the Middle East. Stop attacking Israel."

"You just solved it," Burr joked. "Let’s go to Russia and the Ukraine. How do you solve that one, Bill?"

MAHER TORCHES BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT: ‘MY TAX DOLLARS ARE SUPPORTING THIS JEW HATRED? I DON'T THINK SO!'

During an otherwise cordial episode of Maher’s

Comedians Bill Maher and Bill Burr were on the "Club Random" podcast. 

Burr then asked how war is even "still legal" with "all the s—t that’s been canceled" in recent years. Maher offered a real answer, saying it would be impossible to enforce a no-war scenario without going to war over it. 

"What would be the sense in making it illegal? That’s really going to stop Putin? No," Maher said. 

Burr joked that Putin should do a podcast with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hash things out.

BILL MAHER FUMES OVER MERRICK GARLAND: ‘ATTORNEY GENERAL BARNEY FIFE’ ‘SUCKS’ AT HIS JOB

Bill Maher on Real Time

Bill Maher has strongly supported Israel since Hamas deadly attack against the Jewish state. (Screenshot/HBO)

"You just solved the Middle East on a podcast," Burr said. "Why can’t they solve what they’re doing on a podcast?"

Maher said, "This is why this is not your thing," drawing a fiery response from Burr. 

 "It isn’t your thing. It isn’t. You’re like that guy that has a fantasy football team and thinks he’s a f-----g GM. That’s exactly what it is," Burr shot back. "Like, why am I f-----g listening to you like you like you’ve done something? What have you done in Washington? Nothing." 

The comedians quickly moved on, and went on to discuss other topics for the remainder of the podcast.  

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 