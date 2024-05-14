Michael Cohen testimony to continue after ex-lawyer reveals secret recordings of Trump in NY trial
Former lawyer Michael Cohen will return to the witness stand in former President Trump's New York criminal trial on Tuesday. Cohen portrayed himself as Trump's go-to fixer on Monday, and said he made secret recordings of the former president as well. His testimony will continue before defense lawyers cross examine.
Michael Cohen, the star witness in the landmark New York v. Trump case, received some star treatment by the mainstream media following his testimony Monday.
Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer before emerging as his sworn enemy, has seen his credibility questioned from all sides, with critics labeling him as everything from a "serial perjurer" to a "grifter."
The former lawyer, who is a central part of the prosecution's case against Trump, testified he secretly recorded Trump ahead of the 2016 election, admitted to lying and bullying people for Trump's benefit, and detailed the alleged attempt to cover up an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.
"It shows how weak this case is that they are literally depending on a serial perjurer to make their case, so I don’t think things are going well for the prosecution in the court of law. In the court of public opinion, they’re doing even worse," Marc Thiessen said Monday on Fox News.
News outlets and pundits that are historically hostile to Trump had the difficult task of making Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion, come off as credible.
Nevertheless, some made the attempt.
MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos appeared to downplay Cohen’s credibility issues by focusing on the "misconception" that direct evidence is more powerful than circumstantial evidence.
Susan Necheles is currently serving as one of former President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys in his New York criminal trial.
According to a bio on her website, Necheles is recognized as “one of New York’s top litigators.” Additionally, she has been listed in “Super Lawyers” as “one of the leading white collar criminal defense lawyers in New York every year since 2006 and has been recognized in a number of publications including Who’s Who Legal and Avenue Magazine. She is often a panelist on white collar criminal programs and has lectured or taught CLE courses on topics such as an attorney’s ethical obligations, trial practice, and sentencing.”
Necheles has defended members of the Genovese crime family and recently defended Jeremy Reichberg, a former fundraiser for former Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York, in a federal bribery case. She has been defending the Trump organization since 2021 and has been paid $465,000 from Trump’s Super PAC. She also represented New York state Senate Majority leader Pedro Espada in a corruption case involving the theft of hundred of thousands of dollars from local health institutions.
Before joining Trump’s team she worked as an Assistant District Attorney in King’s County and President of the New York Council of Defense Lawyers.
Prosecutors will continue their questioning of Michael Cohen on Tuesday after the ex-Trump attorney spent a full day on the stand Monday testifying against former President Trump in his criminal trial.
Cohen is said to be the star witness for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his team as they try to prove the former president falsified business records related to a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
Cohen, who once famously said he would "take a bullet" for Trump, his former longtime boss and friend, testified against him about his role in arranging the alleged hush-money payment to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election in an effort to keep her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump in the early 2000s from becoming public.
Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger led the questioning.
Cohen testified Monday that working at the Trump Organization was "fantastic" and working for Trump "was an amazing experience."
Cohen testified that he spoke to Trump multiple times a day and often lied for his boss, saying he did so because "it was needed in order to accomplish the task."
"The only thing on my mind was to accomplish the task and to keep him happy," Cohen said.
