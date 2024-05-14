Michael Cohen testimony to continue after ex-lawyer reveals secret recordings of Trump in NY trial

Michael Cohen's testimony praised by the media: 'An excellent witness for the prosecution'

Michael Cohen, the star witness in the landmark New York v. Trump case, received some star treatment by the mainstream media following his testimony Monday.

Cohen, who served as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer before emerging as his sworn enemy, has seen his credibility questioned from all sides, with critics labeling him as everything from a "serial perjurer" to a "grifter."

The former lawyer, who is a central part of the prosecution's case against Trump, testified he secretly recorded Trump ahead of the 2016 election, admitted to lying and bullying people for Trump's benefit, and detailed the alleged attempt to cover up an alleged affair Trump had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"It shows how weak this case is that they are literally depending on a serial perjurer to make their case, so I don’t think things are going well for the prosecution in the court of law. In the court of public opinion, they’re doing even worse," Marc Thiessen said Monday on Fox News.

News outlets and pundits that are historically hostile to Trump had the difficult task of making Cohen, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion, come off as credible.

Nevertheless, some made the attempt.

MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos appeared to downplay Cohen’s credibility issues by focusing on the "misconception" that direct evidence is more powerful than circumstantial evidence.

