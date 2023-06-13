SEAN HANNITY: There is evidence Biden sold out our country to foreign nationals

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the double standard between investigations into former President Trump versus President Biden and his family on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Can they not see how bad this looks? Do they not see the double standard or do they just not care? At this point, I'm believing they don't care. Right now, the only people seriously investigating Joe Biden are members of Congress.

FOX NEWS POLITICS: TRUMP INDICTMENT 2.0

…

This case really isn't about Hunter. It's about Joe. His father, the ‘Big Guy,’ the one who Hunter had to pay half his income to Pops for and pay for home repairs for Pops. According to investigations by Grassley, Johnson, Comer, as well as bank records, shell corporations that they have identified, damning texts on Hunter's laptop , there is real evidence that the President of the United States sold out our country to foreign nationals and you, the American people, and all of us need to get answers and the FBI needs to stop covering for the president and stop putting cinder blocks on the scales of presidential elections, but the first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, she said it's shocking so many Republicans support Donald Trump after the "indictment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Well, given the conduct of her son and her husband, I think she might want to sit this one out. I'll also like to introduce to Dr. Jill, this document is called the U.S. Constitution, where Americans are innocent until they're proven guilty, but I guess the rule of law doesn't mean much to the Bidens.