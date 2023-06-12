CNN analyst shocked by Hunter Biden case being slow-walked by Justice Department: 'This is preposterous!'

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig called out the Department of Justice on Monday for slow-walking the Hunter Biden investigation — for nearly five years.

"This is preposterous!" Honig said of the controversial Hunter Biden case.

"This has been pending, according to our reporting… since 2018, five years!" he said.

JOE ROGAN SCORCHES 'CORRUPT CAREER POLITICIAN' BIDEN AND HIS 'TIES TO UKRAINE AND CHINA'

The first son has been under federal investigation since 2018 for two misdemeanor tax filing charges, a felony tax evasion charge and a false statement charge over a gun purchase.

"By the way," Honig continued, "this investigation is not the laptop. This investigation is a tax issue. Did Hunter Biden declare his income and a sort of obscure gun law? Did he possess a gun while he was addicted to drugs, which you’re not allowed to do under federal law. Did he lie about that?"

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., similarly argued Sunday that the Hunter Biden investigation "has been dragging on for years," especially in contrast to the indictment of former President Trump.

"They were able to wrap up this [Trump] investigation very rapidly. In addition, they announce it pretty much the same day when the details of the FBI confidential human sources [are] going to be revealed by members of Congress," Johnson said.

FBI, RANKING DEMOCRATS 'RUNNING COVER' FOR BIDENS IN HUNTER PROBE, TOP REPUBLICAN CLAIMS

Documents obtained by the House Oversight Committee indicate that President Biden received $5 million from a Ukrainian natural gas firm executive. Sources familiar to Fox News Digital revealed that the Burisma executive in question allegedly promised $5 million each for both Joe Biden and his son.

"$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden," the confidential source said.

Honig claimed that the Hunter Biden investigation should have taken five weeks, not five years.

TRUMP SAYS BIDEN FAMILY IS 'BEING PROTECTED' BY THE 'CORRUPT' AND 'ONE-SIDED' JUSTICE SYSTEM

"But five years, I mean, that’s a five-week investigation," he continued. "Somebody, and this spans the Trump administration and the Biden administration. Someone’s got to make a call on this case. I don’t know what is going on, but it’s beyond anything I’ve seen before," Honig said.

"Make a call!" he said, demanding that the Justice Department close out the case.

Hunter Biden has also been criticized for his involvement as a board member on Burisma Holdings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.