Fox News Politics: Trump indictment 2.0

‘WITCH HUNT’: Former President Donald Trump made his way to a federal courthouse for an initial hearing on federal charges he mishandled classified documents and national defense information. Get the latest updates on Trump's arraignment in Miami on federal charges on the Fox News live blog

‘FOOD FOR EVERYONE’: Trump stopped at a local Cuban cafe in Miami after his court appearance, where the crowd sang happy birthday.

Top Stories

TOTALLY POLITICAL?: Trump immediately called the indictment on federal charges related to secret docs — which follows a Manhattan indictment earlier this year on charges related to hush money payments — as an example of 'election interference. Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Trump says indictment is 'election interference at the highest level'

37 FELONIES: Trump faces 37 felonies – most related to mishandling national defense information – in the case following months of Special Counsel investigations. Read more: Trump indicted on 37 federal counts out of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into classified records

MAKING IT PERSONAL: Trump attacked Special Counsel Jack Smith after the indictment was unsealed… Read more: 'Deranged lunatic': Trump attacks Jack Smith on Truth Social after indictment unsealed

NO SOFTBALL: The federal indictment, unlike the New York charges, may be a serious legal threat to Trump, according to some experts… Read more: New Trump indictment over documents is a 'whole different ballgame,' says Jonathan Turley

HALF TRUTHS: Former AG Bill Barr, who has criticized Trump repeatedly since 2020, similarly said the federal charges were serious… Read more: Bill Barr says Trump's indictment is 'very damning' if 'even half of it is true'

APPOINTEE: Trump's case may be assigned to a federal judge he selected for the seat… Read more: Who is Judge Cannon? Critics pounce after Trump appointee assigned to classified docs case

GAVIN GUN GRAB: California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes changes to Second Amendment… Read more: Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict gun rights

White House Watch

WHISTLEBLOWN: A reported whistleblower alleges Biden was paid $5 million as part of a bribery scheme… Read more: Joe Biden allegedly paid $5M by Burisma executive as part of a bribery scheme, according to FBI document

GASLIT: The Biden administration moves toward gas furnace regulation despite backlash… Read more: Biden admin is preparing to target Americans' gas furnaces amid stove crackdown

MEGA-MAGA MISTAKE: White House press secretary broke the rules when she insulted Republicans… Read more: Karine Jean-Pierre violated Hatch Act with 'mega MAGA Republicans' remarks: Government watchdog

DISQUALIFIED: Republicans urge Biden to rescind his nominee to leda the CDC over her COVID-19 pandemic-era public health rules… Read more: Republicans torch Biden CDC pick over COVID 'misinformation' about masks, vaccines

IMPEACHMENT ATTEMPT: A GOP congressman introduced fresh impeachment articles against the president and vice president… Read more: GOP Rep. Ogles introduces impeachment articles against Biden, Harris

COURTING DISASTER: Barrage of attacks on conservative Justice Clarence Thomas adds to distrust of the institution… Read more: Renewed Justice Thomas attacks will fuel voter distrust of Democrats despite media narrative: expert

PANTS A-FIRE: Biden cabinet secretary slips massive admission into a letter… Read more: Biden Energy Secretary Granholm admits false testimony about owning stocks

FALLING PRIDE: The White House condemned trans activists who flashed chests at White House lawn event… Read more: White House condemns trans activist for going topless at Pride Month event: 'inappropriate and disrespectful'

Campaign Trail

DESANTIS-OK: A popular red-state governor is backing DeSantis… Read more: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt endorses DeSantis in 2024 Republican race, praises ‘dogged conviction’ in COVID-era

2024 PREVIEW: In his first campaign-style speech since the indictment, Trump tied the charges to the Democratic ‘deep state’... Read more: Trump rails against Biden, 'deep state' at first speech after classified docs indictment: 'Political hit job'

PARDON PLEDGE: Dark horse GOP presidential candidate says he would pardon Trump… Read more: Ramaswamy pledges to pardon Trump if elected, challenges opponents to make same vow

WHAT DEMS WANT: More than 8 in 10 Democrats agree on how Harris would serve as president if Biden couldn't finish a second term… Read more: New poll reveals voters' thoughts on Kamala Harris if Biden can't finish second term