SEAN HANNITY: Democrats in Washington are playing politics with Hurricane Ian

Sean Hannity highlighted the damage done in Florida from Hurricane Ian and how Kamala Harris said the White House will be doling out aid on the basis of race on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: WASHINGTON IS NOW LED BY SOME OF THE DUMBEST, MOST INCOMPETENT PEOPLE ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH

SEAN HANNITY: Things are so bad, some people are now saying, for example, Sanibel Island may be uninhabitable. Estimates now as high as $100 billion in storm damage on top of at least 68 lives that have been lost here. Now, despite the horrific damage from the hurricane, Hurricane Ian, an army of recovery workers are on the ground. They were well-staged, as you can see, this was before like three football fields full of all these electric companies to go and make repairs and restore power that was there before the storm.

They have now restored over 80% of the state's damaged electric grid. And as we speak around the clock, rescue recovery efforts all across the state are continuing, all while Democrats in Washington, they typically play politics and that's what they're doing. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the federal government would be doling out hurricane relief funds on the basis of race, all in the name of equity.

