Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats in Washington are playing politics with Hurricane Ian

Hannity highlights Kamala's comment about 'equity' aid

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity highlighted the damage done in Florida from Hurricane Ian and how Kamala Harris said the White House will be doling out aid on the basis of race on "Hannity."

How about we help everybody in need and not factor in race?: Sean Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: WASHINGTON IS NOW LED BY SOME OF THE DUMBEST, MOST INCOMPETENT PEOPLE ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH

SEAN HANNITY: Things are so bad, some people are now saying, for example, Sanibel Island may be uninhabitable. Estimates now as high as $100 billion in storm damage on top of at least 68 lives that have been lost here. Now, despite the horrific damage from the hurricane, Hurricane Ian, an army of recovery workers are on the ground. They were well-staged, as you can see, this was before like three football fields full of all these electric companies to go and make repairs and restore power that was there before the storm. 

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during her speech at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. July 18, 2022.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during her speech at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. July 18, 2022. (Reuters/Hannah Beier)

They have now restored over 80% of the state's damaged electric grid. And as we speak around the clock, rescue recovery efforts all across the state are continuing, all while Democrats in Washington, they typically play politics and that's what they're doing. On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the federal government would be doling out hurricane relief funds on the basis of race, all in the name of equity. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

How about we help everybody in need and not factor in race?: Sean Hannity Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.