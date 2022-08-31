Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

Biden admin hit for calling MAGA Republicans ‘extremist threat’ to democracy: ‘Dehumanizing rhetoric’

President Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested MAGA Republicans are 'an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden sees MAGA Republicans as ‘an extremist threat to our democracy’ Video

Karine Jean-Pierre: Biden sees MAGA Republicans as ‘an extremist threat to our democracy’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a briefing on Wednesday that President Biden thinks "MAGA Republicans" are "an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed Wednesday by many Twitter users for damning a major part of the American electorate on behalf of President Biden.

"The president thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy," Jean-Pierre said in a preview of Biden's planned speech for Thursday. "The MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights."

She added further that "they just don't respect the rule of law" and are "pursuing an agenda that takes away people's rights."

Many Twitter users condemned the White House press secretary’s statements, suggesting such rhetoric from people like her and Biden is what's actually dividing the country.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, U.S., June 14, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the 29th AFL-CIO Quadrennial Constitutional Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, U.S., June 14, 2022. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

FORMER RNC CHAIR MICHAEL STEELE ON MSNBC: ‘ASSUME’ ALL REPUBLICANS ARE ‘DANGEROUS UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE’

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee condemned the statements as divisive, "Joe's ‘unity’ message to half of America? How does this partisan attack at the taxpayer funded podium not violate the Hatch Act, much [less] violate common sense and reality?"

"Pretty remarkable to see someone from the White House podium say that a group of ‘energized’ voters poses ‘an extreme threat to our democracy,’" wrote Chuck Ross, investigative reporter for The Washington Free Beacon.

"Unfathomably reckless rhetoric…," tweeted Josh Hammer, Newsweek opinion editor, "…until you realize that the malice and cruelty is the entire point."

Republican House candidate for North Carolina, Christine Villaverde, made a similar critique mocking Biden for his inability to unify the nation, "And this is supposed to unify a Nation? This Administration is committed to sowing further seeds of discontent and animosity. America deserves better. #Redwave2022 @NRCC @gop @ncgop @wakegop."

Filmmaker Robby Starbuck made a grim conjecture that "They’re basically calling us terrorists."

"She almost has me radicalized. Keep talking," Dilbert comic creator Scott Adams tweeted.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., responded to the statements by blasting Biden's leadership on a variety of issues.

"What the Hell?! This is the justification for raiding the former President’s home? For stalking parents at school board meetings? For hiring 87,000 new IRS employees? For extinguishing the right to own guns? For devaluing the currency? For centralizing our food supply?" he asked.

Actor Matthew Marsden warned that the statements do not bode well for America's future, "They are saying this about half of the country. This is not an administration that has any intention of bringing unity to the United States. It’s a very sad state of affairs. You should be concerned about what is coming next."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Then-newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Then-newly appointed White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds her first news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on May 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MSNBC OP-ED CLAIMS REPUBLICANS ARE ‘ANTI-COP’ WAGING ‘WAR ON LAW ENFORCEMENT’

Comedian and columnist Tim Young threw down a challenge, "Say you're a fascist without saying you're a fascist."

"More dehumanizing rhetoric coming from the White House... This type of discourse is the true threat to democracy. Once you have branded a large portion of the population as a ‘threat’ to democracy, as ‘extremists’, any act - no matter how odious - can be justified. #BidenLanguage," tweeted conservative YouTuber Viva Frei.

Biden himself had recently mocked Second Amendment advocates, seeming to imply that if they want to rebel against the American military they need fighter jets rather than mere firearms.

"For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America independent and safe, if you want to fight against the country, you need an F-15. You need something more than a gun," Biden said at a speech in Pennsylvania this week.

A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida following an FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home.

A man with a Trump 2024 flag is pictured outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida following an FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home. (Alon Skuy/Fox News Digital)

ACT for America Founder Brigitte Gabriel responded to the statement by asking, "Joe Biden says Americans need an F-15 to truly stand up against government tyranny. Is that his way of saying he supports using military force on US land against US citizens?"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.