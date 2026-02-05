Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Smart’s father explains why Nancy Guthrie’s family went public with plea to abductors

Ed Smart tells 'Fox and Friends' direct messages to captors are 'crucial' for a safe return

Nancy Guthrie search continues as Ed Smart shares family's ordeal Video

Nancy Guthrie search continues as Ed Smart shares family's ordeal

Fox News' Alicia Acuna reports live on the search for Nancy Guthrie. Elizabeth Smart's father, Ed, also joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the Nancy Guthrie investigation, the importance of the family's video plea and more.

The family of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, released a public plea to potential captors for proof of life after she went missing Saturday. Ed Smart, whose daughter Elizabeth was kidnapped in 2002, said the video’s release is likely strategic.

"Talking directly to those that have taken her, the abductors, is crucially important," Smart said Thursday on "Fox & Friends." 

"That they know that they're trying to comply with everything that's being said, that they want to resolve this and bring their mother home," he added.

Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home as a teenager. She was held captive for nine months before being found alive. Her father said families of abducted individuals often release public statements to pressure captors and let their loved ones know they are being searched for.

Elizabeth Smart and her father Ed Smart walk side by side away from a federal courthouse

Elizabeth Smart and her father Ed Smart walk away from federal court May 25, 2011, in Salt Lake City, Utah. They are pictured after the sentencing of Brian David Mitchell, who was convicted in Smart’s 2002 kidnapping. (George Frey/Getty Images)

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday night. Law enforcement has not named any suspects or motive in the case but confirmed a crime occurred.

The Guthrie family’s video, posted Wednesday night, urged anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to come forward. They addressed reports of ransom notes and said they are "ready to talk."

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," said Savannah Guthrie alongside her brother and sister.

"We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie are pictured June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

When his daughter was missing, Smart said the family relied on public statements to keep her case in the public eye. He added that the media — especially social media — has become a vital part of such cases. Elizabeth’s abductors were identified after appearing on a television episode of "America’s Most Wanted."

"Her captors did make her aware that there was a search that we were out there calling for her," said Smart.

He said that even if Nancy Guthrie doesn’t hear the messages from her children directly, knowing she is being searched for could still be vital.

Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her Arizona home since Jan. 31. (Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

"It’s hard to know whether Nancy can hear or not, but it’s important to make that effort," said Smart.

"Bringing her hope in a very difficult time and keeping her hopes up that this is going to be resolved, and she'll be back with her family, nothing could be more important."

Savannah Guthrie releases video statement on mom’s disappearance Video

