Elizabeth Smart’s father explains why Nancy Guthrie’s family went public with plea to abductors

The family of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, released a public plea to potential captors for proof of life after she went missing Saturday. Ed Smart, whose daughter Elizabeth was kidnapped in 2002, said the video’s release is likely strategic.

"Talking directly to those that have taken her, the abductors, is crucially important," Smart said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

"That they know that they're trying to comply with everything that's being said, that they want to resolve this and bring their mother home," he added.

Elizabeth Smart was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home as a teenager. She was held captive for nine months before being found alive. Her father said families of abducted individuals often release public statements to pressure captors and let their loved ones know they are being searched for.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday night. Law enforcement has not named any suspects or motive in the case but confirmed a crime occurred.

The Guthrie family’s video, posted Wednesday night, urged anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to come forward. They addressed reports of ransom notes and said they are "ready to talk."

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," said Savannah Guthrie alongside her brother and sister.

"We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us."

When his daughter was missing, Smart said the family relied on public statements to keep her case in the public eye. He added that the media — especially social media — has become a vital part of such cases. Elizabeth’s abductors were identified after appearing on a television episode of "America’s Most Wanted."

"Her captors did make her aware that there was a search that we were out there calling for her," said Smart.

He said that even if Nancy Guthrie doesn’t hear the messages from her children directly, knowing she is being searched for could still be vital.

"It’s hard to know whether Nancy can hear or not, but it’s important to make that effort," said Smart.

"Bringing her hope in a very difficult time and keeping her hopes up that this is going to be resolved, and she'll be back with her family, nothing could be more important."