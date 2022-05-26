Sandy Hook victim's brother on Biden ATF nominee's assault weapon remarks: 'Guns aren't going anywhere'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of one of the Sandy Hook victims is speaking out after President Biden's ATF nominee admitted he supported an assault weapons ban but has not "gone through the process" of defining the term.

JT Lewis joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the broader debate surrounding school safety just days after the Uvalde massacre and almost a decade after he lost his brother in Sandy Hook.

"You can't really have a debate if you can't define the issues, and it seems like the other side just can't define the issues right now," Lewis told co-host Todd Piro. "I will say here in America, we have more guns than people. Guns aren't going anywhere."

REPUBLICANS WARN ATF TAKING ‘GIANT LEAP TOWARD A FEDERAL FIREARM REGISTRY’

"It's something that we all came to terms with here," he continued. "Well, not everyone, but I came to terms with pretty shortly after the shooting. There's over 350 million guns in the country. They're not going anywhere."

Lewis touted his city's effort to keep kids safe in schools, saying the matter is not political in his town, just a "matter of fact."

"Sandy Hook is a pretty liberal town, and we have armed guards and little annexed police stations in every school," Lewis said. "We know how to do it here, and it's not political here. It's just a matter of fact."

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: WHO ARE THE VICTIMS KILLED AT UVALDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL?

"The kids need to be kept safe in schools," he continued.

Lewis' remarks come just days after more than 20 people, including 19 kids, were killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"I sat in the Sandy Hook firehouse for hours on December 14th, 2012, waiting for my brother to come out of that school, and he never did," Lewis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's the hardest day of your life, and I think it's important, and I hope one or two of them hears this message that although this is the darkest moment of your life, you will be happy again," he continued. "You will find a sense of hope."