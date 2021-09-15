Rose McGowan exposes the dark underbelly of Hollywood, her experience in a cult on 'Tucker Carlson Today'

Actor and activist Rose McGowan joins Fox Nation for a special two-part episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ where she discusses growing up inside of a self-described ‘cult,’ dropping out of school at age 13 to pursue a film career, and unveiling the truth about the Hollywood elite --- including disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

McGowan rose to media prominence during the height of the #MeToo movement, during which the media shone a light on the actress as an important component in Weinstein’s eventual downfall.

Sitting down with Carlson, the actress dismissed the idea, though, that her willingness to stand up against corruption, fakeness, and the coordinated suppression of wrongdoing began at the moment the media found her of interest.

"I've been rattling their cages because I had to train people in the media to listen to me differently. Because if they just saw me as an actress, the first day, this would all not have worked. I had to set up a domino effect worldwide. I wanted to show people that if you fight and are strategic and very smart about it, you can cut off the head of rotten power, instead of just biting at the ankles with a picket sign."

TED NUGENT SLAMS WANNABE 'TYRANTS' ON 'TUCKER CARLSON TODAY': WE DON'T NEED THE 'KING'S PERMISSION' IN AMERICA

McGowan said growing up as she did — on a commune in Italy — allowed her to develop a kind of "superpower," wherein, she maintained, she was not really aware that she was a boy or a girl until she was around 10 years old.

The actress described the Children of God commune that she lived on with her parents in Italy as having formed its own set of societal norms and rules with its own set of problems — but remained separate from the "heteronormative" societies that most have grown up in.

McGowan and her family left the cult after they started advocating child-adult sex.

This early juxtaposition between the customs, ideologies, and worldviews of her isolated commune and the larger western world appeared to leave a lasting impact on the actress once having been placed in the U.S. school system.

"I was old enough to be like, 'no. Take your brainwashing, shove it up your ass. I'm going to fight you every step of the way.' Because I would rather be in my mind and live there, than have to parade along in a skin that I don't understand," she told Carlson.

McGowan said she soon became aware that "groupthink" and commitment to a structural systemic lie existed elsewhere in the U.S., just rebranded and repackaged with its own code of enforced conformity.

After two and a half years, McGowan resultantly dropped out of school and journeyed to Hollywood.

In the first of the two-part series, McGowan recounted her tumultuous Hollywood story, unveiling shocking revelations about the entertainment industry and her battle to expose the disturbing underbelly of the glamor and glitz.

McGowan pointed to various talent agencies as having awareness of Weinstein's crimes. She also asserted film festivals were frequent locales where young women would be ‘funneled.’

"[Weinstein] had a daily rape appointment. And anywhere there was a big Film Festival, he had like a full-on cottage industry to funnel young women. And you know, let's say if it was someone else, that was like him that liked boys, it would be the same for them. It was a well-oiled machine."

So how did McGowan’s life experiences help her navigate the darkest corners of Hollywood? Tucker Carlson finds out on Fox Nation.

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION