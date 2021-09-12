Rose McGowan slams Black Lives Matter alongside Larry Elder: 'He might just know more than you'

Actress Rose McGowan called out the Black Lives Matter movement during her event with California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, arguing that people should stop labelling each other based on race and focus on their humanity instead.

"They want to hear that the more we micro label each other, the better we'll be," McGowan said during a Sunday press conference. "The reality is, today, I challenge this state, I challenge these voters, I challenge the media, to back up. Be human first, vote for humanity."

The comments came during a press conference the actress held with Elder, who leads the pack among candidates to become the next governor of California if current Gov. Gavin Newsom is removed from office in the state's recall election on Tuesday.

ROSE MCGOWAN TO JOIN LARRY ELDER AMID HARVEY WEINSTEIN-RELATED ALLEGATION AGAINST NEWSOM'S WIFE

McGowan appeared alongside the Republican candidate after accusing Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom of attempting to persuade her not to go public with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

"So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,' McGowan said during an appearance on the Rubin Report.

McGowan declared at the event Sunday that she was no longer a Democrat. She also said that despite having some different policy views than Elder, she believed he was "the better candidate and the better man."

McGowan specifically took issue with the media and White critics disagreeing with his message as a Black man simply because he disagrees with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Understand who it's coming from and that he might just know more than you living in a different skin," McGowan said.

Elder himself took issue with the rise in critical race theory politics during the event, saying he doesn't "believe in systemic racism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The first time Gallup asked about racism, about whether or not you'd vote for a Black president was 1958," Elder said. "And the percentage who said yes was in the high 30's. Now, only three percent said they would not vote for a Black president."

"I am going to be uniting when I become governor," Elder continued. "I'm going to use my bully pulpit to unite us. Because we have far more in common than we have apart."