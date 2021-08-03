Ted Nugent slams wannabe 'tyrants' on 'Tucker Carlson Today': We don't need the 'king's permission' in America

American rock star Ted Nugent won’t let any government keep him or his guns in a stranglehold.

The rock legend joined Tucker Carlson in the newest episode of Fox Nation’s "Tucker Carlson Today" to talk about defending his natural-born rights as an American.

"I was born with the right to keep and bear arms. I was born with the right to speak up. I was born with the right to privacy from my government intrusion without just cause. I was born with that," he said. "I could come here naked without any Constitution and I know I could say what I want to say. I don't have to get the king's permission."

"Kings, emperors, tyrants, kiss my ass. We are a self-government. We are in charge, we hire people to represent us based on these self-evident truths. And if you infringe on them, we will fire your ass and don't make us arrest you."

Nugent argued that the First and Second Amendments were written to prevent anyone from "playing king" and those amendments are valid on "every street corner."

"[The Second Amendment] says any rights here that are not numerated are up to the states. It's here and enumerated!" he stressed. "It's written down, I can keep bear arms in America, in every building, on every street corner, wherever I want. I got it from God. The Founding Fathers just happened to write it down in case somebody wanted to play king."

Regarding peacekeeping across the globe, Nugent shared his mantra that the best way to keep the peace is to destroy evil.

"Here's a little battle cry I believe in – you Pearl Harbor me, I Nagasaki you."

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.