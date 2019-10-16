Ronan Farrow says Hillary Clinton staff 'raised concerns' about his Weinstein reporting, 'attempted to withdraw' from interview for separate book

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow said in a Fox News interview Hillary Clinton's staff attempted to withdraw her from an interview his foreign policy book over concerns about his Harvey Weinstein reporting.

Farrow, who worked for Clinton during her tenure as secretary of state, told Bret Baier Wednesday on "Special Report" he was trying to interview her as he had other top American diplomats for the book.

"Like everything else in the book, Bret, this is handled in a very measured way," he said of his newest work, "Catch and Kill."

"The book is meticulously fact-checked -- we had long conversations with everyone discussed in it -- including Hillary Clinton's people -- and it is extremely fair to her in how it's rendered."

Farrow, 31, who offered his Pulitzer Prize-winning report on the disgraced Hollywood mogul Weinstein to the New Yorker after being rejected by NBC News, further explained the Clinton situation.

"She attempted to withdraw from an interview that she had committed to for a foreign policy book that I was working on, for which I interviewed every other living secretary of state," he said.

"And, before doing so, her staff raised concerns about the fact that I was working on this story about one of her most significant donors -- a big bundler of Hollywood money."

Weinstein is the subject of numerous sexual misconduct allegations -- recently in August pleading not guilty to an indictment that added two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

On "Special Report," Farrow told Baier that when he reported on Weinstein, he initially had a story that journalists, "looked at and said 'this should get on air immediately'."

"We had a recorded admission of guilt from Harvey Weinstein secured during a police sting operation," he claimed. "There have been mischaracterizations and downplayings of what we had."

Of NBC, Farrow claimed the Weinstein matter was a "case where a news organization didn't behave journalistically."

Farrow has also alleged that disgraced NBC News anchor Matt Lauer had a physical reaction when Farrow revealed he was working on an investigative report about "sexual harassment in Hollywood" and witnessed Lauer's use of the infamous button linked to his office door.

In a copy of his book "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators," obtained by Fox News, Farrow recalled a conversation the two of them had in December 2016 in Lauer's office, where the then-NBC star was inquiring about the stories Farrow was pursuing, suggesting his reporting could be featured on "Today."

