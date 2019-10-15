Mark Levin blasts Pelosi, Democrats for delaying impeachment vote, calls any future roll call a 'sham'

If House Democrats are not ready to hold a full vote on the Trump impeachment inquiry, it proves any future vote will be a "sham," according to radio host Mark Levin.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her caucus are keeping the American people and the White House largely in the dark about the specifics of the process, Levin claimed Tuesday on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One.

"If you're not going to have a vote as of now then you don't need to have a vote at all," he said.

"Because, they're doing all the dirty work now, without the president's counsel available -- without the opposing party being able to call witnesses, without cross-examination, without all those things that are supposed to take place.

"They're keeping the American people out of the process, they're keeping the president of the United States out of the process and keeping the Republicans out of most of the process."

He said that, if in three weeks or so, Pelosi and her caucus decide to then hold a vote on a formal impeachment inquiry, it will have been a "sham" because by that point they will have been continuing their current investigation for several weeks.

"That is a sham," he said. "It's not an impeachment inquiry of course, it is whatever they're doing but they dress it up as an impeachment inquiry."

However, Levin predicted Pelosi will have to eventually call an impeachment vote in the House to formally label the probe as such and be able to say for certain she oversaw an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

"Near the end, they're going to have a vote in order to put a label on it, and say, 'See that? The House voted for an impeachment inquiry,' and then try to pull in everything they've already done under that nomenclature," he said.

But, such a move will not go unnoticed by many Americans.

"That won't get past us," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi announced after meeting with the House Democratic caucus there will be no vote -- at least for now -- on the launch of formal impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

"There's no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote," Pelosi said. "We're not here to call bluffs -- we're here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious."

