Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault to his upcoming New York trial.

Weinstein entered the plea on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR'-uh) to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an "11th-hour maneuver" that "raises significant legal issues" that could delay a trial now scheduled to begin early next month by several weeks.

Weinstein's lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.