Rogan, Dave Smith speak about how Trump's Iran war broke his coalition, could hand country right back to Dems

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Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke with comedian and libertarian podcaster Dave Smith on Thursday about how the historic coalition President Donald Trump united has fractured after broken promises on policy.

Over the past year, numerous podcasters that gave friendly interviews with Trump or outright endorsed him have since called out his administration, accusing it of betraying key policy promises to Trump's voters.

Smith, who is Jewish himself, has been a frequent critic of Israel and of its influence on American foreign policy. The comedian marveled in particular at how, after decades of wars in the Middle East that have not benefited Americans, the very presidential candidate that ran on preventing similar conflicts would be the one to start a new one with Iran.

"That was the one thing that he was saying that was so promising to so many people that were independent that were on the fence," Rogan recalled. "They're like, ‘This guy wants no wars. Alright. Look, he wants closing the border, which I think is a great idea. He wants no wars. That’s enough. Let’s go.’"

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Smith, recalling how he endorsed Trump in the past, said the Democratic alternative was "the party who bragged about, first off, insane woke s--- like poisoning the minds of children in a really grotesque and abusive way. They gave us open borders, flooding the country with people. They gave us all types of COVID tyranny based on pseudoscience. They gave us the most reckless foreign policy in American history, which was this proxy war on Russia's border."

The problem, he said, is that Trump squandering the historic coalition and mandate he won will deliver the country right back to the Democrats all over again.

"After '24, this coalition came together where Donald Trump, for the first time ever, wins the popular vote, wins every single swing state, and really more remarkably, won the youth and the culture," he recalled, arguing that Trump went from a cultural pariah to becoming a uniting figure.

"That whole coalition has been destroyed over this war," he said. And now he's going to hand the country right back over to these Democrats who we've been fighting so hard. All for what? All for a war that Netanyahu wanted?"

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When Fox News Digital contacted the White House, a spokesman replied, "What matters most to the American people is having a Commander-in-Chief who takes decisive action to eliminate threats and keep them safe, which is exactly what President Trump is doing with the ongoing successful Operation Epic Fury."

He went on to say, "President Trump campaigned proudly on his promise to deny the Iranian regime the ability to develop a nuclear weapon, which is what this noble operation is seeking to accomplish. The President does not make these incredibly important national security decisions based on fluid opinion polls, but on the best interest of the American people."

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