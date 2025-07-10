Andrew Schulz turns on Trump over budget, wars, Epstein documents: 'I voted for none of this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Andrew Schulz expressed his frustration with President Donald Trump’s second term during Thursday’s "Flagrant" podcast.

Schulz had the then-presidential candidate on his popular podcast a few weeks before the November election. But he has since been disappointed by what he feels like are failed campaign promises from the president.

"Everything he campaigned on, I believe he wanted to do, and now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single f---ing thing," Schulz said Thursday.

Schulz specifically called out Trump over increasing the national debt, funding foreign wars and the recent announcement that there was no Jeffrey Epstein "client list."

The podcast host, who said recently he voted for Trump, complained this wasn't what he voted for.

"There’ll be people, they’ll DM and say, ‘You see what you’re boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this!’ He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I’ve voted for! I want him to stop the wars, he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget, he’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do — except sending immigrants back, and now he’s even flip-flopped on that — which I kind’ve like," he said, referring to Trump's plan to allow some migrants in the farming industry to remain in the country.

Schulz and his fellow hosts also discussed at length the DOJ and FBI announcement on Sunday that disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide and did not have a client list.

Trump officials have been grilled by the media over the revelation, which seemingly contradicts Attorney General Pam Bondi's comments earlier this year about the existence of such a list.

"It's sitting on my desk right now to review," Bondi told "America Reports" host John Roberts in February. "That's been a directive by President Trump."

Trump scolded a reporter who asked about the news at the White House on Wednesday, calling the question "unbelievable."

Schulz mocked the response.

"So we’re stupid? We’re the f---ing idiots, guys," Schulz said. "Guys, just to let you know, we’re wasting time. That is, in all seriousness, I think, what is enraging people right now."

"It’s insulting our intelligence. Obviously, the intelligence community is trying to cover it up. Obviously, the Trump administration is trying to cover it up," he claimed.

"Something changed, because they ran on the idea of exposing it all,’ he added.

"Andrew Schulz knows life is far better in President Trump’s America than it would have been under a weak and incompetent President Harris. As a guest on the Flagrant podcast, millions of listeners heard the President lay out his vision for America, and many voted in support of it—that’s exactly what President Trump is successfully executing. Name the issue, and the President is solving it. From the border to Biden’s inflation to fostering world peace—the results speak for themselves," White House spokesman Harrison Fields told Fox News Digital.