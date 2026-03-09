Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Schulz warns 'Americans are furious' about prospect of new war while they struggle with affordability

Schulz argued that the question on Americans' minds amid war with Iran is, 'How does this benefit me'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Comedian and "Flagrant" podcast host Andrew Schulz suggested that even if the best case scenario where America has some strategic objective against China, invading Iran amid an affordability crisis enrages American voters.

Comedian Andrew Schulz and his co-hosts on the "Flagrant" podcast expressed bewilderment on Wednesday at why President Donald Trump is launching yet another military effort in Iran while Americans struggle at home.

Schulz, who once famously interviewed Trump during the 2024 campaign, has since blasted the president for appearing to execute the exact opposite of the agenda he ran on.

The current military operation in Iran has divided many of Trump’s most die-hard supporters, and Schulz and his co-hosts suggested that the old techniques to win voters’ support for a foreign war just aren’t viable anymore.

"They’ve got to sell the war to America because nobody in America wants this war outside of the Persians," he said, expressing his sympathy for those with family who suffered under the radical Islamic regime. "But the rest of the people of America can't even point to Iran on a map."

Trump speaks on a podcast

During the 2024 campaign, the "Flagrant" podcast is believed to be one of the major podcasts that helped consolidate young men's support for President Donald Trump. Since then, however, Schulz has blasted how Trump has actually managed the country while in office, saying he is doing the opposite agenda of the one he ran on.  (FLAGRANT YouTube channel)

He then jokingly asked his co-hosts how they might think America could make the proper sales pitch to sell the war to American taxpayers, imagining it was a time before the democratization of information, where the powers that be could merely tell people what to think. 

"Is this the first war in American history where they haven’t even bothered to propagandize?" Schulz asked, suggesting, "I don’t think there’s anything that gets America to support the war."

"Of course," co-host AlexxMedia replied. "We’ve seen f------ Iraq and Afghanistan, we don’t f------ want this s--- again."

Schulz suggested that the best case scenario for public approval would be if a new regime was quickly installed, but said there is no way Americans would be in favor of a long-term engagement. 

"Americans don’t give a f---, Americans can’t f------ afford healthcare, like, they don’t care what’s happening in Iran," he said.

Even the appeal of dominating the Strait of Hormuz or oil production to cripple China is a hazardous sell, Schulz said, because China and America are both so mutually dependent on each other economically. However, the idea of getting some leverage on China, in the case of a hot war, might be a decent prospect, with one major caveat. 

Andrew Schulz speaks on his podcast

Comedian Andrew Schulz said that Americans are asking themselves how a long-term war benefits them in any possible way while they struggle at home with affordability.  (Flagrant YouTube channel)

"I wonder if Americans can’t say it, because then it looks like an attack on China," Schulz said as he and his co-hosts speculated on that scenario. 

"So now they're stuck in between this rock and a hard place where they cannot give us any reason why it benefits us without pissing off China or making that declaration," Schulz added, speculating on that theory. 

He continued, "And then the only reason it looks like we're in there is just because Israel needs it, and then, naturally, Americans are furious about it, right? Because we're like, ‘How the f---  does this benefit me? I can't afford to pay for college. I can't buy a home. I can't pay for health insurance. And we're going to spend billions of dollars on a war in a country I can't even point out at a map. How is this beneficial to me?’"

"That's how they feel already," AlexxMedia said. 

"As they should!" Schulz agreed.

Tehran city skyline with dark smoke rising from a distance under a hazy sky.

A general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 2, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Contributor/Getty Images)

