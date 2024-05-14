Expand / Collapse search
Media

Robert De Niro warns on 'The View' that Trump could return to power like Hitler or Mussolini

'Who does not think that this guy is gonna do exactly what he says he's gonna do?' De Niro warned

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Liberal actor Robert De Niro condemned former President Trump during a guest appearance on ABC's "The View," arguing that people are not taking Trump seriously enough.

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro warned on Tuesday that Donald Trump could "change this country" like fascist dictators did in Europe. 

"I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously," De Niro said of Trump in a guest appearance on "The View." "Because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously, I think Hitler and Mussolini - ‘they’re fools and clowns.’"

 "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin noted how the former president is currently leading against Biden in battleground state polls and asked, "Any advice to the Biden campaign or the voters, what are you thinking?"

But De Niro warned that Trump’s imminent threat would be following his promises, "Who does not think that this guy is gonna do exactly what he says he's gonna do? He’s done it already. And then what? We’re gonna sit around and say what, we told you so?"

Robert De Niro speaks on The View

Actor Robert De Niro warned that Trump's return to power could parallel some of the dictators from World War 2.

"It’s gonna happen," he said. "If he gets elected, it’s gonna change this country."

After De Niro suggested that some people might think that Trump retaking the White House might make their lives better, a significant portion was censored where he appeared to use profanity.

"Literally. Those people who support him, with anger and hate, because that’s what he’s about, they’re gonna see," he said.

Biden and Trump

Trump's lead against Biden in many battleground state polls has been a consistent source of anxiety for liberal commentators. (Biden photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images and Trump photo Mario Tama/Getty Images )

De Niro also justified his statement that he would love to punch Trump in the face by saying that Trump had made a similar remark to somebody at a rally, "You don’t talk that way to people. What kind of person does that?"

"He’s done everything, what more do you need?" De Niro said. "It’s almost like he wants to do the worst that he could possibly do to show this country-" before he was silenced by the channel for a series of what appeared to be expletive-ridden statements.

Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg responded by arguing that if Trump regains the presidency it will be for the rest of his life, "his idea is to stay in until he drops dead."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.