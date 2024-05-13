'The View' co-hosts worry about president's chances: Biden 'worse off' than Clinton, Obama

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-hosts admitted on Monday that they were concerned about President Biden's re-election chances, as polls show him trailing Donald Trump in key battleground states.

"I'm concerned," co-host Sunny Hostin said. "When you look at these stats, it’s very clear that Biden is actually worse off now six months from the election than [Barack] Obama was and when Bill Clinton was."

Hostin noted Biden's disapproval ratings were higher than both former President Obama and Clinton's were, but added it was ultimately "up to the American people," and that they were still six months out from Election Day.

"The Biden campaign just has to get more active," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, an anti-Trump Republican, said. She argued Biden was sending a "bad message" to voters in telling them that they were better off than they thought.

The co-hosts reacted to CNN host Fareed Zakaria's stark warning to Biden during his show Sunday. Zakaria said Biden needed to do something "bold" to reverse Trump's lead in nearly every crucial swing state, and conceded the election was not playing out like he thought it would.

"Trump is now leading in almost all the swing states. But behind those numbers lie even more troubling details. As someone worried about the prospects of a second Trump term, I think it’s best to be honest about reality," Zakaria said.

Zakaria also argued that the hush money charges against the former president did appear to be politically motivated. Trump is currently on trial in Manhattan after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The charges are related to alleged payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.

"I doubt the New York indictment would have been brought against a defendant whose name was not Donald Trump," Zakaria said.

Co-host Sara Haines blamed the media for focusing too much on Trump's trial and said she didn't see any coverage of an abortion event at which Vice President Kamala Harris recently spoke.

Ana Navarro echoed her fellow co-host's criticism, and argued the trial was only helping Trump. She also said the election was a binary choice between good and evil, and suggested young voters who were considering not voting would likely wake up the day after Election Day with a lot of regret.

"They’re both old. If that’s what’s keeping you up at night, you don’t have a choice. They’re both old. But only one is an alleged criminal indicted in 88 counts," Navarro said.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.