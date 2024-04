Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg criticized the coverage of the student anti-Israel protests on Monday and complained that the media was only reporting the "best clickbait."

During a discussion about the ongoing student protests happening on college campuses across the U.S., Goldberg said there wasn't enough reporting on peaceful protesting.

"Part of our problem is the media takes what is the best clickbait. So, you see the same posters or you see the same people, but you don't see the folks who are doing peaceful stuff and saying, 'here's what we want to do.' I would caution the media to be very careful about what they're doing, and how they're handling this, because what they seem to be doing is pushing a narrative that people are pushing against, which students are pushing against, which I'm thrilled to see, because I like when students get mad and say, ‘we want a change made,’" she said.

She then said her producer, Brian Teta, was getting "annoyed" because she had said she wasn't going to comment on the matter.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST JOY BEHAR UNLEASHES ON 'LACK OF CHECKS AND BALANCES' IN GOVERNMENT: 'THE SYSTEM IS RIGGED!'

Co-hosts Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin condemned the anti-Israel protesters engaging in antisemitism, but expressed support for their right to peacefully protest.

Haines argued that protesters were effectively shutting down college campuses, with graduations and classes getting canceled in some instances.

Co-host Sunny Hostin argued earlier in the segment that the protests needed to be re-branded as "anti-war protests," rather than pro-Palestinian or pro-Israel, before arguing that people don't talk enough about the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

The liberal co-host went on to argue that claims of antisemitism within these protests were coming from the far-right.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"So, it has never been in my life, in my career, criticizing policies of government is equated with antisemitism. And that, I think, is a far-right, it comes from the far-right. It comes from the authoritarian leanings, where they don't want students on these campuses to voice their opinions because they want to change the narrative going forward. And I think we have to be very, very careful about that," Hostin claimed.

In contrast, Navarro lectured the student protesters during the Monday show and called them out for not supporting President Biden over the war.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The only thing I want to remind Americans, though, as they’re protesting is, you know, and we heard it. We’ve heard it. We've heard them call Joe Biden a genocidal assassin and all sorts of things. There is not one group that anybody is protesting over that will be better off under Donald Trump. So be very careful that you don’t cut off your nose to spite your face by not showing up to vote in November," she said.