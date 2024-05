Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

"The View" co-hosts said Tuesday that former President Trump should be thrown in jail as they fantasized over prisons they want the former president to be sent to.

Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested Judge Juan Merchan throw Trump in prison to "prove a point" after arguing he cannot let the former president be a "runaway train" in the courtroom.

"I don't want this to sound like I'm doing wishful thinking, but which prison would be best?" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, as both co-hosts agreed Rikers Island would be their number one choice.

Goldberg added, "but I'm OK if he goes to Alcatraz and they re-open it."

"What about Guantanamo Bay? Ok?" Goldberg said, before suggesting the prison where convicted drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán is being held. "He wants to be with the hip people, come on."

Co-host Ana Navarro said Melania Trump could visit her husband if he were sent to Guantanamo.

Goldberg held up her notecard and said, "these are my suggestions for the case, if anybody wants to know."

Navarro turned the conversation back to the trial and said it was largely helping the former president's election chances since the case was not being televised.

Co-host Sara Haines criticized the wall-to-wall coverage of the trial.

"I can't take anymore of the coverage. I was watching even this morning, and there is a picture of the door he’s not going into with a still shot of him and then three people squeezed into a little thing trying to talk about it, like this. Like the around the clock coverage, there’s so many things going on in the world and in our country, give us the highlight reel. Give us the five points you need to know at the end of the day. That’s all I need," Haines said.

Hostin disagreed and said, "I love it."

Merchan said Monday he would consider a jail sentence for Trump if he continued to violate the gag order imposed on him while he's on trial.

Trump is on trial in Manhattan and has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records related to alleged payments made to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.