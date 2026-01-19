Springsteen tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis,' slams 'Gestapo' tactics at concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bruce Springsteen called out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a show in New Jersey on Saturday and told the agency to "get the f--- out" of Minneapolis, according to reports, dedicating a song to Renee Good.

"If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters, that it’s worth speaking out, that it is worth fighting for, if you believe in the power of the law and no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president," Springsteen told the crowd, according to NJArts.net.

Springsteen performed at the Light of Day festival in New Jersey on Saturday night.

Quoting Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, he added, "and as the mayor of that city has said, ‘ICE should get the f--- out of Minneapolis.'"

The rock legend went on to dedicate his song "The Promised Land" to Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis earlier this month.

"So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good," Springsteen said.

Springsteen, a longtime Democrat, campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, Joe Biden in 2020, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008.

In a September interview with Time magazine, Springsteen said he is among several left-leaning figures who believe the Democratic Party has lost touch with everyday Americans.

"We’re desperately in need of an effective alternative party or for the Democratic Party to find someone who can speak to the majority of the nation. There is a problem with the language that they’re using and the way they’re trying to reach people," he said.

Time magazine noted the irony in that left-leaning Springsteen appeals to working-class fans while being wealthy, particularly as many of his core audience have "flocked to Trump."

Springsteen criticized Trump during a June 2025 concert in Germany as well.

"The America that I love, the America that I sung to you about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration," he told the crowd during his set with the E Street Band.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this report.