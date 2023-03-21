Richard Dawkins declares there are only two sexes as matter of science: 'That's all there is to it'

During a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, famed atheist and biologist Richard Dawkins declared, "there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it."

He added that LGBTQ activists looking to discredit the reality of two biological sexes are pushing "utter nonsense."

Dawkins further noted that those going after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her commitment to the reality of two sexes are "bullies."

‘HARRY POTTER’ STAR TOM FELTON SUPPORTS J.K. ROWLING AS AUTHOR GETS CONTINUED CRITICISM FROM TRANS ACTIVISTS

The famous critic of religion spoke with Morgan during a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored." The host prompted Hawkins by mentioning how "extraordinary" it is that LGBTQ activists and woke ideologues "want to what they call, de-gender and neutralize language."

Piers was referring to a recent list of problematic words put out by the "EBB Language Project," a collection of academics looking to police words that could potentially be found to be politically incorrect. The proposed list contained gendered words, such as " male, female, man, woman, mother, father," U.K. outlet The Telegraph reported.

Dawkins had commented on the project last month, telling the paper, "The only possible response is contemptuous ridicule. I shall continue to use every one of the prohibited words. I am a professional user of the English language. It is my native language."

During their interview, Morgan trashed such language policing and the idea there aren't two sexes, He declared, "I mean, it’s incontrovertible. There’s no scientific doubt about this." He also noted that a "small group of people have been quite successful actually in reshaping vast swathes of the way society talks and is allowed to talk."

Dawkins immediately discredited the entire movement, saying, "It’s bullying." Mentioning famous people who have been demonized for going against these activists, the renowned researcher added, "And we’ve seen the way J.K. Rowling has been bullied, Kathleen Stock has been bullied. They’ve stood up to it. But it’s very upsetting the way this tiny minority of people has managed to capture the discourse and really talk errant nonsense."

NIGEL FARAGE SAYS AMERICA'S 'DISEASE OF WOKE' SPREAD TO UK, BIDEN DOESN'T LIKE BRITISH ALLIES 'VERY MUCH'

Upon Morgan asking Dawkins how to combat the "nonsense," Dawkins simply replied, "Science."

He then said, "There are two sexes. You can talk about gender if you wish, and that’s subjective." Morgan asked him about people who claim there are "a hundred genders," though Dawkins claimed, "I’m not interested in that."

He said bluntly, "As a biologist, there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it."

Subsequently, the host mentioned how Dawkins has had his career and reputation dinged for simply asking questions about inconsistencies in the left’s dogmas on gender and identity.

Morgan said, "You had a humanist award stripped in 2021 because of your comments about of this kind of thing." He cited the tweet that cost him, which stated, "In 2015, Rachel Dolezal, a white chapter president of the NAACP, was vilified for identifying as Black. Some men choose to identify as women, and some women choose to identify as men. You will be vilified if you deny that they literally are what they identify as. Discuss."

Morgan mentioned, "You had your award stripped because you were effectively doing what J.K. Rowling and others have said – you were just espousing a biological fact."

Dawkins shot back, "I wasn’t even doing that. I was asking people to discuss. Discuss! That’s what I’ve done all my life in universities."

Morgan asked Dawkins why society has "lost that ability to actually have an open and frank debate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The scientist replied, "There are people for whom the word discuss doesn’t mean discuss, it means you’ve taken a position, which I hadn’t… I thought it was a reasonable thing to discuss."