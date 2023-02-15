US/Canadian scientists seek to cut 'male/female' from scientific language: Use ‘sperm/egg-producing’ instead

Some U.S. and Canadian scientists have officially proposed that the scientific community phase out the terms "male" and "female" from scientific language in order to avoid "emphasizing hetero-normative views."

Rather these experts have claimed terms such as "sperm-producing" or "egg-producing" can be used as they are more inclusive. They also recommended the moniker "XY/XX individual" as a sufficient alternative.

In addition, these scientists with an eye towards inclusivity have claimed that the terms "man," "woman," "father" and "mother" are "problematic," as well as terms like "primitive," "advanced," and "non-native."

The new scientific language guidance comes from the Ecology and Evolutionary Biology Language Project, which U.K. outlet "The Telegraph" described as an initiative "founded by a collaboration of scientists in the US and Canada who claim some terminology is not inclusive, and could be harmful."

Conceived in this month’s edition of the "Trends in Ecology and Evolution" scientific journal, the project is shaping up to be a "repository of of ‘problematic’ words that have been identified by scientists as harmful and suggests alternatives."

Again, the most remarkable guidance provided by the project was the phasing out of the terms "male, female." According to the project’s scientists, "these terms are used to reinforce societally-imposed ideas of a sex binary."

Instead, they recommended use of the terms "sperm-producing, egg-producing or XY-XX individual."

Dr. Danielle Ignace at the University of British Columbia claimed the at the EEB Language Project "will be a living document, as particular words that are harmful and their alternatives can change over time."

She added that updating the guide will partly be a crowd-sourced endeavor, stating, "People can submit their suggestions online and have their voices heard. They can also get more involved as an individual, as an institution, or at the community level. The hope is that this grassroots effort brings people together."

Other terminology that the guide will seek to phase out include cornerstone concepts like "survival of the fittest." The Telegraph wrote that these scientists advise it "should no longer be used because it discriminates against people with disabilities."

University of British Columbia doctoral candidate Haley Branch noted how the Darwinian concept isn’t inclusive enough, saying, "The definition is about reproductive output, which doesn't take into account individuals that don't produce offspring."

There are many other words the EEB Language Project has already flagged as well, including "invasive," as in "invasive species." The project’s scientists claimed the term is "xenophobic, anti-immigrant, and militaristic" and suggested using "newly-arrived" or "nuisance species" instead.

Others flagged words include "alien" and "double-blind," as in "double-blind studies."

University of Kent education expert Professor Frank Furedi trashed the project, stating, "I think that when you characterise terms like male/female, mother/father as harmful you are abandoning science for ideological advocacy."

He claimed the scientific field would be diminished because of this language policing, stating, "Regardless of intent, the project of re-engineering language will cause confusion to many and the last thing that scientists need is a lack of clarity about the meaning of the words they use."