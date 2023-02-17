Scientist Richard Dawkins rejects woke calls to purge terms 'male,' 'female': Only response is 'ridicule'

Evolutionary biologist and famed atheist author Richard Dawkins blasted woke culture demanding reform within the scientific community.

An organization known as the EBB Language Project was reportedly launched to compile a list of "problematic words" identified by U.S. and Canadian scientists as harmful, suggesting alternate terms to be used instead.

"On Tuesday, academics working in ecology and evolutionary biology called for the avoidance of words such as male, female, man, woman, mother, father, alien, invasive, exotic and race," The U.K.-based Telegraph reported. "Instead, they encouraged the use of terms such as ‘sperm-producing’ or ‘egg producing’ or ‘XY/XX individual’ to avoid ‘emphasizing hetero-normative views.'"

Dawkins, who rose to fame due to books such as "The Selfish Gene" and "The God Delusion" derided such demands.

"The only possible response is contemptuous ridicule," he told The Telegraph. "I shall continue to use every one of the prohibited words. I am a professional user of the English language. It is my native language."

Dawkins went on to say, "I am not going to be told by some teenage version of Mrs Grundy which words of my native language I may or may not use."

Mrs. Grundy is a term for a prudish or intolerant person originating from a 1789 play, Speed the Plough, for whom the word "Grundyism" was coined.

Dawkins has butted heads with far-left ideologues before.

Despite the fact that Dawkins was part of an entire movement of outspoken "New Atheists" popular in the decade following the millennium, he reportedly tweeted as recently as 2018 that Christianity served as a bulwark against other cultural forces, "Before we rejoice at the death throes of the relatively benign Christian religion, let’s not forget Hilaire Belloc’s menacing rhyme: ‘Always keep a-hold of nurse – For fear of finding something worse.’"

Dawkins is part of a wave of liberal British cultural icons from past decades who have since been condemned by their former fans for speaking out against woke orthodoxy, such as "Monty Python's" John Cleese and "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.