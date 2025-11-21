Rhode Island teacher who called Charlie Kirk 'piece of garbage' set to return to classroom after suspension

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island high school will reinstate a teacher who was put on administrative leave after he called assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk a "piece of garbage."

In an email sent Friday and obtained by Fox News Digital, interim Superintendent Bob Mitchell of Barrington Public Schools said social studies teacher Benjamin Fillo would return to teach despite violating the district’s social media policy.

"The high school teacher at the center of the recent district independent investigation will be returning to the classroom on December 1," the email from Mitchell read. "The investigator’s now public report confirms that the teacher violated district social media policy, resulting in substantial disruption to our district.

"This is a personnel matter, and while we cannot share details of internal actions, the district is moving forward and maintaining strong expectations for staff conduct."

STUDENTS LAUNCH CONSERVATIVE GROUP AFTER TEACHER CALLED CHARLIE KIRK 'GARBAGE' AFTER HIS ASSASSINATION

Shortly after Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour, Fillo posted a video claiming Kirk "hated the LGBTQ community" and "hated women’s rights."

Fillo was placed on administrative leave after the post, in which he also said Kirk "thought he proved how tough he was with his words ... What a piece of garbage. Look what happens ... Bye, Charlie!"

Mitchell acknowledged the controversy in his email.

"It’s no secret that over the last two months, our district has been thrust into national conversations, and students and our school community members have been exposed to online hostility and certainly a more challenging and distracting education environment in the wake of this issue," Mitchell wrote.

"We want students, families, and staff to feel safe and supported as we transition back to routine school operations that continue the outstanding work of our district."

CELEBRATORY, DISMISSIVE REACTIONS TO CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH PUTTING EDUCATORS UNDER SCRUTINY

He said the school will increase security measures and has been working with Barrington Police, Rhode Island State Police, the FBI Providence Field Office and other local agencies to coordinate a response to the reinstatement.

Mitchell also said, "Students who have concerns or need space to process recent events will have access to school counselors, social workers, and trained staff members. Further, our district professionals have developed additional mental health resources available to our high school students."

Heather Ryan, a parent of a ninth grader at Barrington High School, told Fox News Digital she is "dismayed" by the decision.

"It is a true tragedy to see a teacher permitted to violate multiple school district policies and stroll back to work after a paid vacation," Ryan said. "Celebrating political assassinations is psychotic and deserving of no accolades. My family and I are deeply disturbed but understand that left-wing unions and organizations are threatening personal attacks on our district administration and elected officials."

District spokesperson Sarah Dell told Fox News Digital, "The independent investigation has concluded, and the teacher will be returning to the classroom. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot discuss additional details.

PROFESSOR FIGHTING DISMISSAL FOR CALLING CHARLIE KIRK A 'NAZI' HANDED LEGAL WIN, FUELING FREE SPEECH DEBATE

"We are working closely with the Barrington Police Department, which is coordinating with local, state and federal partners to ensure the safety of our school community. Given the widespread attention on this issue, all inbound communication is being carefully monitored, and any concerns are being flagged and addressed immediately in coordination with police. Safety remains our top priority."

She also said the school is aware "that some families may wish to speak with their school administrators about their student’s needs, and the school will work with them to ensure appropriate support, including class placements. Counseling and mental health supports are available for any student who may need space to talk or process recent events."

"We recognize that members of our community may hold differing and strongly felt views, and we remain committed to supporting every Barrington student and family. Our focus is on safety, stability and helping the district move forward," Dell added.

A statement from the Barrington School Committee said the investigation into Fillo "was conducted by an experienced third-party attorney with deep expertise in First Amendment law, public school policy, and employee conduct. The investigator’s report concludes that the teacher violated the District’s social media policy, resulting in substantial disruption to the district."

The Barrington School Committee said in a statement that it was concerned about backlash from teachers unions, adding, "National organizations, including large labor and advocacy groups, have made this case a national flashpoint. The National Education Association has indicated its intent to pursue aggressive litigation against the District — and against individual administrators and School Committee members personally — if the district took actions they deemed not satisfactory.

"The financial implications of those lawsuits would reach into several hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars, while risking the important search and retention of permanent administrative leadership in our district at a time when stability is essential. We are not willing to subject Barrington to that level of financial and operational risk."

Separately, conservative activist and mother Nicole Solas submitted a public records request to review Fillo's curriculum, including handouts, assignments, videos, links, resources, guides, worksheets, workbooks, prompts and his emails. Barrington Public Schools said it would charge her $117,132 to gather all the materials.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Solas is a mom living in a different school district whose kids are in a private school after the National Education Association Rhode Island (NEARI) sued her for sending public records requests four years ago.