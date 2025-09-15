Celebratory, dismissive reactions to Charlie Kirk’s death putting educators under scrutiny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder, some on the left — many in the education sphere — have come out dismissing or even celebrating his death as a way of disputing his conservative political views.

While some have hailed Kirk as a champion of free expression, numerous teachers and educators have faced suspension or scrutiny for online comments appearing to mock or cheer his death, bringing to the fore questions about political bias inside America's classrooms.

House Education and Workforce Chairman Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told Fox News Digital too many students are being "indoctrinated to hate those they disagree with instead of thoughtfully engaging with peers to discuss differences."

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

"We should not teach kids what to think, but how to think," he said.

In a statement, Senate Health Education Labor & Pensions Committee chairman Bill Cassidy, R-La., said there is a "clear lesson" over educators and others losing jobs for "vile" public comments about Charlie Kirk.

"If your first reaction to a hate-fueled assassination is more hatred, ask yourself if you should put your phone down. Cruelty in response to tragedy only serves to divide us further," Cassidy said.

The House panel further provided Fox News Digital with a separate statement mourning Kirk as a "true champion of free speech" and highlighting the importance of "honest and productive debate" versus politicized censorship.

"Charlie inspired thousands of students to speak their minds, ask difficult questions, and engage in meaningful conversations — regardless of political affiliation," Walberg said.

Kirk helped students feel empowered to express their beliefs without fear, he said, and reminded the next generation of the importance of "intellectual diversity."

However, many educators across the country do not share Walberg’s view, as cases of teachers being suspended or scrutinized for their own reactions come to light.

FOX NEWS PERSONALITIES OFFER EMOTIONAL TRIBUTES TO CHARLIE KIRK: 'HE LOVED AMERICA SO MUCH'

In Massachusetts, at least three different school districts reported teachers being put under investigation for public reactions to Kirk’s murder.

In Framingham, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, Superintendent Robert Tremblay confirmed to the city’s Fox affiliate that "while the law prevents us from discussing specific personnel matters, the employee is on leave pending an internal review. Be assured that we are addressing the situation in full compliance with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies."

UTAH VALLEY UNIVERSITY MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK AS CAMPUS REOPENS AFTER ASSASSINATION: EXTREMELY TRAUMATIC

Teachers in another Boston suburb, Sharon, Massachusetts, as well as the Wachusett Regional School District near Worcester, also were scrutinized, according to the Fox affiliate.

Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas warned his office is now on the lookout for more such inappropriate reactions to Kirk’s murder, after a teacher in the state allegedly posted that while the 31-year-old’s obituary was not the one she hoped to wake up to, it was a close second to an unstated one. Online chatter alleged the inference was a swipe at President Donald Trump.

"Teachers are held to a higher standard as public servants and must ensure their conduct does not undermine the trust of the students and families they serve," Kamoutsas said in a statement first reported by Politico. "We will hold teachers who choose to make disgusting comments about the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk accountable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To the north, South Carolina also has seen teachers react insensitively to Kirk’s murder.

A teacher in Greenville, South Carolina, was "no longer employed" as of Thursday after the district confirmed to local media that he posted on social media that "American became greater today. There I said it."

In Pennsylvania, a teacher in Lancaster City came under scrutiny after also reportedly posting widely condemned comments about Kirk.

A post on social media called Kirk a "racist, xenophobic, transphobic, islamophobic, sexist, white nationalist mouthpiece," and was allegedly shared by the teacher.

It also criticized Kirk for "normalizing Trumpism for years – the man stood for nothing but hate. I extend absolutely no empathy for people like that," which led the district to issue a statement to Lancaster newspaper LNP.

"We are aware of the reaction to an online post shared by one of our employees on a personal social media platform," the statement said. "The School District of Lancaster abhors violence of any kind and is committed to schools that are safe, inclusive, and welcoming to all in our community."

A teachers union official in the Keystone State went on to tell the paper that violence and threats of violence are the opposite of "everything we as educators commit our lives and careers to."

"Political violence jeopardizes our democracy and deepens the fear, hatred and division that too often dominates over national discourse," PSEA spokesperson Christopher Lilienthal said.