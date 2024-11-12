California high school teacher caught in profanity-laced rant against Trump put on administrative leave

A California high school teacher has been put on administrative leave after he was captured warning students they could be put in "concentration camps" because of President-elect Donald Trump's win and blaming "racist" voters and "the patriarchy" for Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat.

American Culture Project senior fellow Corey DeAngelis shared audio of the fiery rant taken by a student in the teacher's classroom at Valley View High School in the Moreno Valley Unified School District and posted it to X.

In the audio clips, the unnamed teacher warns students that they could end up in "concentration camps" or with "no human rights" because of Trump.

"This sh— is not a f— game. Does that make sense everybody? I cannot emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes! Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes," the teacher said.

IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER ALLEGEDLY WISHING ‘UNWANTED PREGNANCY’ ON TRUMP SUPPORTER

"Donald Trump won because we have low voter turnout…he won because White women didn't show up and vote for Kamala Harris. He won because Black men and Brown men didn't show up to vote for Kamala Harris. Let me tell you, I know a lot of Latino men on this campus, adults and students, that love Donald Trump and he has called their mothers rapists. He has called their fathers rapists….and they did vote for him," he continued.

"I know a lot of Latino men that wish they were White, and they will never admit it to you. A lot of your fathers. A lot of your uncles. A lot of your grandfathers. God, they want to be White so bad but they never will be. I hate that sh—. I hate Latino men that oppress the women in their family, their own daughters, and they turn around and vote for a man that wants to oppress them," he said.

"I love being Mexican-American. I love my community. God, I f—ing hate the patriarchy. If you're a young man right now in front of me, I hope you hate it too….You get the privilege of not being born with a uterus so it doesn't affect you," he continued. "I'm so f—ing sorry guys. You deserve better. Look at me! YOU DESERVE BETTER!"

"Do you have privilege because you live here? YES! You're not a five-year-old girl in Arkansas whose the only African American in her class and whose great grandfather was lynched to death during the Civil Rights movement. You got a f— ton of privilege living in this great state. This election is going to affect billions of people! You're very lucky to be where you're at. Because there's some poor Palestinian boy in Michigan who is going to get beat up today and assaulted with his nose broken," he claimed.

UNIVERSITIES COME UNDER FIRE FOR CANCELING CLASSES, PROVIDING SAFE SPACES TO STUDENTS UPSET BY TRUMP'S VICTORY

The teacher went on to slam Trump as "treasonous scum" before blaming racism and sexism on Harris' defeat.

"When Joe Biden dropped out and Kamala took over, I cried for a week nonstop. Because I knew what? I knew what? I knew that we got the best candidate in the entire country, and it was a brown woman, people wouldn't vote for her. I knew there were White people and non-White people that were men that would show up and would rather vote for literally anybody except someone with a uterus who has melanin," he said.

"We all deserve better. You now know what this country is. Is our country racist? Is our country patriarchal? Can we change it? Maybe," he continued.

The Moreno Valley Unified School District has not publicly identified the teacher but did confirm the classroom incident occurred in a comment to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"We were recently made aware of an incident at one of our high schools, in which a staff member's discussion about the election results turned unprofessional. We do not condone the behavior that occurred, and an immediate investigation has been launched. The staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this review," the district said in a statement."We recognize the heightened emotions surrounding the current political climate, and we deeply value the diversity of our community, which encompasses a wide range of perspectives and beliefs. Our goal is to foster a respectful and inclusive learning environment that supports all students."

"We appreciate those who came forward to share their concerns and inform us of the situation. By working together, we can continue to cultivate a positive and supportive educational experience for all students in our Moreno Valley Unified School District," the statement concluded.