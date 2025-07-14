NEA teachers union member was told fighting Trump more crucial than reading and writing: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teachers' union member was reportedly told that fighting against President Donald Trump was more important than teaching reading and writing at this year's annual National Education Association meeting.

According to the Free Press, a convention delegate from Texas summarized the National Education Association’s "new business items" as having more political motives.

"[O]ne convention delegate from Texas summarized them by telling me the response that a friend of hers got while trying to talk to other union members about the best ways to teach reading and writing," the Free Press reported.

"We don’t have time for that. We’ve got to fight Trump," her friend was told.

When the Free Press asked the NEA for comment, the union directed them toward a "number of previous statements, including the convention speech by Becky Pringle, a former middle-school teacher who is now the NEA president," stating, "We must use our power to take action that leads, action that liberates, action that lasts."

The National Education Association did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The National Education Association held their annual Representative Assembly meeting from July 3rd to July 6th.

The business items the teachers union approved include defending "democracy against Trump’s embrace of fascism by using the term facism [sic] in NEA materials to correctly characterize Donald Trump’s program and actions" and opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement's "kidnapping of student leaders" and support for "students’ right to organize against ICE raids and deportations."

Another item was to support the nationwide "No Kings" protests in participation of "the mass democratic movement against Trump’s authoritarianism and violations of human rights."

In January, the National Education Association released guidelines to help schools prepare for immigration authorities after Trump rescinded the law that prohibited Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering sensitive areas such as schools and hospitals.

Pringle has always been vocal in her criticism of the Trump administration and previously disavowed Trump's immigration crackdown and endorsed former Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The Free Press report also claimed that union members who asked about standing up for Jewish teachers received an unfriendly response at the meeting.

The person from Texas who was at this year’s meeting told The Free Press the focus was "politics, sex and gender."

"When delegates get up on stage, they tell you that they’re political," the delegate told The Free Press. "These things did not just happen overnight. People just haven't been paying attention."