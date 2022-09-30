Republicans have no strategic plan to 'do battle' against politicized FBI, says former special agent

Former FBI Special Agent Jonathan Gilliam joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to discuss GOP lawmaker Jim Jordan calling out the DOJ and FBI for targeting ideological opponents. Gilliam said Republicans have no "strategic plan" to push back on an increasingly politicized FBI.

JONATHAN GILLIAM: We know that the DOJ is ideologically driven, and we know that they are not blind when it comes to people who do things that they are ideologically aligned with, they do not go after them. So we know that already. We know that the top of the FBI since at least 2015 has been ideologically left, and they have gone after President Trump based on the fact that he's conservative. That's basically it. And he's not liked among the left. But here's one thing that's very important, especially about Congressman Jordan, when he comes out and he says these things, he is correct. But I can go back to 2017 and Jim Jordan is saying the exact same thing. I look at Jim Jordan like Paul Revere, warning people that the British are coming, and action needed to be taken. The problem here is that we rely on the GOP largely to go and do battle with these leftists, and they have no strategic plan and nothing is being done.

