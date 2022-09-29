Rep Jim Jordan on FBI's alleged purge of conservative employees: 'This is frightening stuff'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said an FBI whistleblower who spoke with his office has been suspended Thursday on "Hannity."

REP JIM JORDAN: A few weeks ago when I was on your show we talked about the 14 whistle-blowers, FBI agents who've come to our office. The very next day, the very next day Merrick Garland sends that memo out saying here are the rules if you’re going to speak to Congress. It was a memo designed to chill the speech of brave whistle-blowers who want to come forward and tell us the truth. We also know that some of those whistle-blowers have had their security clearance revoked.

FBI ALLEGEDLY ENGAGING IN ‘PURGE’ OF CONSERVATIVE EMPLOYEES, RETALIATING AGAINST WHISTLEBLOWERS: JIM JORDAN

Which is always the first step in terminating someone at the FBI, and now we think that there has been specific retaliation against a whistle-blower who has been suspended and this is one of the very first whistle-blowers we had who's been suspended. He came to us back last fall with the school boards issue. We learn that memo randomly came from attorney general Garland designed to say we're going to use the counterterrorism measures against moms and dads and 20 some parents were investigated by the FBI for simple showing up at a school board meeting, so it continues to escalate and then when you view it in context of everything we are doing, this is frightening stuff.

