Reporter's awkward Hunter Biden question to Kevin McCarthy at White House prompts humorous response

A reporter's question Thursday to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., about Hunter Biden prompted a humorous response from who could be the next Speaker of the House.

Walking past reporters into the White House state dinner with his mother Roberta, McCarthy was asked, "You’re going to be at a dinner with Hunter Biden today. How does that feel knowing that many people in your caucus want to investigate him?"

"Well, I’m at dinner with my mom. So I’m going to have a great time," McCarthy said, ignoring other questions as he continued in.

As Republicans prepare to assume control of the House for the first time in four years, Hunter Biden is already under a federal investigation into his tax affairs. The investigation reached a critical stage in July, and federal prosecutors are considering charges against him in relation to foreign lobbying violations, tax crimes, false statements and more.

Now, as Republicans get ready to assume the majority, they have pledged to launch an investigation of their own into the president's son and whether the president himself is compromised.

"Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals, and is he compromised? That's our investigation," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said last month.

Before McCarthy batted aside a question about Hunter Biden, he was asked what issues the White House and Republicans could work together on as the next Congress takes office.

"The economy, making us energy independent, I think securing our borders, stopping fentanyl. Holding government accountable. They haven’t had much of that. And I think the country, this last election was a check and balance," he said.

Although Republicans were largely disappointed in the midterm results, House Republicans did capture a narrow majority, putting McCarthy into position to be the next Speaker.

The first state dinner of Biden's presidency honored French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, with an assortment of Democratic politicians, celebrities and fashion icons in attendance as well. McCarthy and other Republicans received invites as well.

Democrats defied expectations by maintaining control of the U.S. Senate in the midterms and could even expand their majority to 51-49 if Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., wins his runoff race next week against Georgia Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

