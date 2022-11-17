House Republicans allege Biden directly involved in business dealings with son Hunter Biden

Republican Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan alleged at a press conference Thursday that President Biden was actively involved in overseas business dealings alongside his son Hunter.

Comer, citing whistleblowers, asserted that the Biden family "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to the family."

"Was Joe Biden directly involved with Hunter Biden's business deals and is he compromised? That's our investigation," Comer said.

Comer is the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee and Jordan is expected to soon chair the Judiciary Committee.

The representatives alleged that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participated in "waste, fraud, and abuse" in international business dealings.

The Republicans are releasing a report Thursday outlining their findings.

The Republicans say they have uncovered evidence of conspiracy or defrauding the United States, wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering, tax evasion and other crimes.

During the press conference, Comer said he believed the Oversight Committee has lost much of its credibility in recent years, which he blamed on California Rep. Adam Schiff.

The committee promised Thursday to continue to update the press and public with concrete findings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.