Biden state dinner becomes libfest with Stephen Colbert, John Legend, MSNBC hosts among attendees

President Biden's first state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron quickly became a soirée of the most elite liberals in the country.

Top Democratic lawmakers wined and dined on lobster Thursday night including all of Congressional leadership like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

Hollywood A-Listers made appearances on the D.C. red carpet including John Legend and Christine Teigen, Jennifer Garner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and mega producer Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Members of the legacy media were spotted at the White House affair like "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarbarough and Mika Brzeznski, MSNBC commentator Michael Barnicle, and "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.

The most powerful figures in entertainment and media received invites from Biden like Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, who oversee CNN and MSNBC respectively, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and Disney Entertainment chair Dana Walden.

Business giants had a major presence at the state dinner like Apple CEO Tim Cook, Boeing CEO David Calhoun, Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer and billionaire Democratic donor Laurene Powell Jobs, who owns The Atlantic.

Top teachers union bosses American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten and National Education Association president Rebecca Pringle, as well as AFL–CIO president Liz Shuler were in attendance.

Also making a rare public appearance is Hunter Biden, who is facing multiple investigations into tax and gun application crimes and will likely face intense scrutiny from the GOP-controlled House next year over his shady foreign business dealings and whether they implicate his father.

Other top Democrats and administration officials were dressed in their finest including Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and DNC Chair Jaime Harrison.

While Democrats dominated guest list, a few Republicans received invites including top GOP Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and MIchael McCaul as well as Sens. Susan Collins, John Thune and Jim Risch.