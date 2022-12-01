Secret Service won’t say why they changed their position on Hunter Biden gun investigation records

FIRST ON FOX: The Secret Service will not say why they changed their position regarding a government watchdog's records request into Hunter Biden’s gun investigation records.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request in April 2021 regarding the gun reportedly owned by Biden and disposed of in a dumpster in 2018.

The Secret Service initially told Judicial Watch that they had located records related to their inquiry, but a year later in October, after a September FOIA lawsuit by the government watchdog organization, the presidential protection agency changed its tune.

BIDEN ‘PROUD OF’ SON HUNTER, CLAIMS HE IS ‘ON THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW’ AMID POTENTIAL CRIMINAL CHARGES

Judicial Watch was told by the Secret Service in October that the response a year prior was sent in error and they did not have records related to the request.

A month later, the Secret Service flipped again, telling the Washington, D.C., district court on November 10 that they located over 100 records totaling over 400 pages that could be responsive to Judicial Watch’s FOIA request.

When asked about the changes in their story on the first son’s gun investigation records, the Secret Service declined to comment citing their policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

"The Secret Service’s changing story on records raises additional questions about its role in the Hunter Biden gun incident," Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

"One thing is clear, Judicial Watch’s persistence means the public may get records that the Secret Service suggested didn’t exist," Fitton continued.

A source with knowledge of the Oct. 23, 2018 police report told Fox News Digital last year that it indicated that Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden's late son Beau, who was in a relationship with Hunter at the time, threw a gun owned by Hunter in a dumpster behind a market that is near a school.

A firearm transaction report reviewed by Fox News Digital at that time indicated that Hunter Biden purchased a gun earlier that month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The owner of the market confirmed to Fox News that the Delaware State Police were called to the market on Oct. 23, 2018.

Politico and The Blaze reported that nobody was charged or arrested as a result of the incident.

Fox News Digital’s Tyler Olson contributed reporting.