Rep. McCarthy slams left's abortion response: Americans do not support Democrats' radical position

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., weighed in Monday on Democrats’ new midterm strategy to push abortion as the top issue heading into the midterm elections. McCarthy, however, said Americans don’t support their "radical" position.

"Democrats aren’t just for abortion. Every single one in Congress voted to have abortion up to the moment of birth," he said on "America’s Newsroom." "America does not support that."

In a speech Friday, President Biden responded to the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, saying personal freedoms are on the line in November.

"This fall, Roe is on the ballot," Biden said. "The right to privacy, liberty, equality – they’re all on the ballot."

McCarthy clarified that the Supreme Court didn’t outlaw abortion, rather the issue was sent back to states. He noted that the American public now has the opportunity to give input as to how their states will approach abortion.

McCarthy dismissed concerns that outright abortion bans could negatively impact Republicans in tight races in the midterms and explained that voters will be focused on a variety of other issues as well, including inflation and crime.

He also shut down concerns that Justice Thomas’ concurring opinion could be used against Republicans. Thomas wrote that cases setting precedents on gay marriage and contraception should also be reconsidered by the court.

"Alito said, ‘No. This is only dealing with Roe v. Wade, not with anything else,’" McCarthy said. "So I don’t think that’ll be used in a campaign."

He emphasized the recent shift in American politics as Republican Rep. Mayra Flores won a House seat in Texas that Democrats have held for years.

"I think when you really have a discussion about the issues – and abortion will be one of them – I don’t think the radical position of Democrats to have abortion up to the place of birth is where America wants to be."