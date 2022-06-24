Biden laments Roe v. Wade ruling from Supreme Court, pro-lifers call out ‘devout Catholic’ president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only hours after The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark ruling on Friday, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, expressing his disagreement with the decision. Pro-life users on Twitter were quick to rebuke him for the speech.

During his address, Biden slammed the conservative-majority Court and declared his desire that Democrats in Congress codify protections for abortion into federal law.

He lamented that the Court ended what he claimed "was a correct decision," and that it "expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized." The President did urge peace and calm in the wake of such a controversial decision, though.

Pro-life commentator Allie Beth Stuckey slammed Biden, tweeting, "‘The court took away a right that was already recognized.’ Yeah, slavery was once seen as a right, too. Then it wasn’t."

SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS ROE V. WADE IN LANDMARK OPINION

Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer provided some historical context for Biden’s remarks. "Friendly reminder that, in a bygone (and saner) era, Senator Joe Biden supported a constitutional amendment to overturn Roe v. Wade," he tweeted.

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell slammed Biden’s call for calm in the wake of the controversial decision, asking, "Where were Biden’s calls for peace when someone attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh?"

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis wrote, "Biden accidentally acknowledges (attempting insult) that Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade. We know. We LOVE IT."

THE ABORTION BATTLE NOW MOVES TO THE 50 STATES

"Excited to hear ‘devout Catholic’ Biden condemn today's Supreme Court decision that any devout Catholic would agree with," Washington Times columnist Tim Young remarked, pointing out the irony in Biden’s position.

Conservative radio host Todd Starnes rebuked Biden, tweeting, "Biden has yet to condemn the attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. #SCOTUS."

"I think it is hilarious that President Joe Biden and the Democrats think abortion is going to help them in November," remarked conservative author Carmine Sabia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even leftist journalist and The Nation author Elie Mystal knocked Biden’s Roe v. Wade remarks. He tweeted, "Biden got something wrong in his speech. He said that justices appointed by George W. Bush have upheld abortion rights in the past. In fact, the 2 justices appointed by W: Roberts and Alito, just voted to revoke it. Whatever. History has no meaning."